Positive parenting tips, free classes with ACS

• Reading to your child for just 15 minutes a day can improve his or her literacy and language skills and can also lead to long-term success in school; it’s also great parent-child bonding time!

• Stress in the household impacts children, whether they’re directly involved or not. Long-term stress, also known as toxic stress, has psychological and physical implications that last into adulthood. Take the time to nurture the other relationships in your life — spousal, workplace, social — and get help when stress or conflict gets out of control.

• Small victories add up! Let go of unrealistic expectations and praise the little things. Maybe your child’s room is a mess, but at least they put away their clothes. Let them know you noticed and you’re proud and see if that encourages them to take another step the next time they clean.

• Our parents didn’t know it all. Our children are going say the same thing about us when they’re in our shoes. Every generation learns something new. One of the things we know now is that spanking does more harm than good to the parent-child relationship. And even when it’s unintended, spanking can leave marks and bruises, which crosses the line into abuse. Instead of spanking, try a time out (one minute per year of age, so 3 minutes for a 3-year-old, etc.) or remove yourself from the situation and tell your child, “I’ll be in the next room when you are ready to speak/behave respectfully.”

Important ages for our children in the garrison:

• Kindergarten: must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver when walking to and from school or a bus stop and while waiting at a bus stop.

• Beginning at age 7: can be left alone in a car for up to 10 minutes and within adult line of sight.

• Beginning at age 10: can be left alone at home for up to 2 hours.

• Beginning at age 15: can be left alone at home overnight if the sponsor is in the local area.

• Finding time to connect can take as little as five minutes. Between work and family, the day can fly by before you even realize you’re out of bed! So try to find little ways to connect with your children during the normal routine (or lack thereof!) in your day. Eat dinner as a family and ask the kids for two good things that happened and one thing they need help with. Or if everyone eats on the fly in between practices and study sessions and work-late Wednesdays, then try to talk at bedtime. Do what works for your family to make that daily connection.

• Giving choices mitigates power struggles. It’s also good for avoiding temper tantrums in the little ones. Try offering two choices rather than forcing one. This goes for food, clothing, toys and almost anything! Having a choice makes us feel more in control of our situation, no matter the age, and also teaches personal responsibility and consequences for our decisions.

• There is strength in numbers. You are not alone. You are not the only parent going through “this,” whatever it may be. Utilize your resources at Army Community Service (ACS) and through the New Parent Support Program. ACS has solutions for financial stress, employment frustrations, and even the language barrier when venturing off post. The Family Advocacy Program at ACS offers classes in positive parenting, anger management, stress management, and couple’s communication. All of ACS’s services are free, so take a class, join a group, and build your support network.

Contact ACS for more information or visit https://stuttgart.armymwr.com/europe/stuttgart/programs/army-community-service.