Month of the Military Child activities bubble over in Stuttgart

Compiled by Holly DeCarlo-White
USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs
Children of each Child Youth Services facility in the Stuttgart military community blew bubbles outside of their youth and school-aged centers, April 3, as the first activity in honor of Month of the Military Child, recognized globally throughout April.
Month of the Military Child was established in 1986 by the 15th U.S. Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger. In April, the Army observes Month of the Military Child to recognize and honor the commitment, contributions and sacrifices children and youth make to our nation through the strength they provide our service members and families. With the goal of building strong and resilient families, Month of the Military Child highlights the Army’s commitment to increasing the readiness of our youngest heroes. The Army theme for 2017 is “Military Kids: At Home Across the World.”
Fast Facts:
- Approximately 2 million children have a parent serving in the military.
- Military children move on average 6 to 9 times before they graduate high school.
- Since 2010, more than 700,000 children have had a parent deployed.
- There are more than 215,000 children in CYS programs, including 180 child development centers, 96 school age centers and 157 middle school and teen centers across the world.
Events
Themed Lego Club April 5
- Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 4 – 5 p.m. Ages 6 – 12.
- All elementary children school aged children may participate. Lego’s are provided.
USO Story & Craft Time April 18
- USO Center, Building 2915, Multi-Purpose Room, Panzer Kaserne, 10 a.m.
- Through elementary school age story time with related crafts.
USO Story & Craft Time April 20
- Jamii Room, Kelley Barracks, 10:30 a.m. (New Time)
- Through elementary school age story time with related crafts.
SAC Lock-in
- School Aged Center, Patch Barracks, 6:30 p.m. – 8 a.m.
- Sign your school age kids up for a night of games and activities offered for 1st-5th graders. Sign up online through Webtrac or at Parent Central Services. Cost is $50/child.
Preschool Story-time April 26
- Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
- Preschool age story time with related crafts.
Family Game Day April 29
- Patch Library, Patch Barracks, all day
- Play board games including all the classics from Scrabble, Monopoly, Candy Land, and Chutes & Ladders to, plus popcorn for snacking.
Spring Fest and Kids Only Flea Market April 29
- Patch Fitness Center, Patch Barracks, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Children’s activity stations, bouncy houses, and prizes. There will also be community organizations participating such as the Military Police doing finger prints and child ID kits, free smoothies and javaccinos provided by Java Café. Red Cross will also be giving first aid tips and more.
Contacts:
- For more information on Spring Fest, contact DSN: 430-7480/civ. 0711-680-7480.
- For more information on Patch Library activities, contact DSN: 430-5232/civ. 0711-680-5232.
- For more information on USO events, Email info.stuttgart@uso.org.
- Parent Central Services: https://stuttgart.armymwr.com/europe/stuttgart/programs/parent-central-services.
Registration
Summer Camp
Priority registration begins April 3 for summer camp is for those Child & Youth Services patrons who are currently enrolled in either a Before School, After School OR Before & After School program at Patch, Panzer, Kelley CDC/SAC and/or RB SAC. Regular registration opens April 29. Patrons may sign up for all 10 weeks of camp or pick and choose the weeks they need care. Participants do not need to attend all 10 weeks in order to reserve a spot for the fall program. Fees for summer camp are due no later than the Wednesday prior to camp starting. Sign up at the your current child care center or at Parent Central Services.
New DODEA School Year
For the new school year, all students must register or re-register to attend Patch Elementary School, Robinson Barracks Elementary School, Stuttgart Elementary School, Patch Middle School and Stuttgart High School. Stuttgart High School registration will take place at the school on Panzer Kaserne. Registration for all other schools will take place at the Main Exchange on Panzer Kaserne:
- April 18-19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Last packet given out at 3:30 p.m.).
- April 20 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Last packet given out at 4 p.m.).
Note: Kindergartners must be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1, and first graders must be 6 on or before Sept.1. No exceptions to this policy.
Contact the School Liaison Office at DSN: 430-7465/civ. 0711-680-7465, http://stuttgart.armymwr.com/europe/stuttgart/programs/school-liaison-officer-slo
Army Community Service New Parent Support Programs
Exchange Sweepstakes, Giveaways and Contests
By Army & Air Force Exchange Service Public Affairs
Despite constant moves, school changes and goodbyes to best friends, military children stand resilient in the face of challenge. To honor this sacrifice and dedication, the Exchange is offering three sweepstakes in celebration of Month of the Military Child.
Through April 29, the Exchange will be putting $4,000 in gift cards up for grabs during the Month of the Military Child Giveaway. Four $250 gift cards will be given away each week online. Winners will be notified no later than April 10, 17, 24 and May 1.
The Exchange will also give away a Britax BOB 2016 Revolution Flex jogging stroller, a $449 value, in the Month of the Military Child Stroller Sweepstakes. Shoppers can enter online through April 30 for a chance to become one of five lucky winners. Winners will be notified no later than May 8.
From April 15 to May 15, the Exchange will be giving away $5,000 in gift cards to military children as part of the the Month of the Military Child Essay Contest. One $1,000 Exchange gift card will be awarded to each winner from five age groups.
Essays may be submitted to sweepstakes@aafes.com and must be 250 words or shorter in length. Visit the website for essay topics and rules. Winners will be notified no later than August 15. Children under the age of 13 must have a parent submit their entry.
“The Exchange is honored to recognize the commitment and loyalty of the military child, as well as their willingness to accept and navigate what isn’t familiar to them,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange honors and celebrates the resiliency of the military child throughout April as a gesture of gratitude and respect.”
The Month of the Military Child Giveaway and stroller sweepstakes are open to authorized shoppers 18 and older. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Rules can be found at shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes.