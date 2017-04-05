Month of the Military Child activities bubble over in Stuttgart

Bubble Launch April 3, 2017 Panzer SAC Photo by Holly DeCarlo-White Bubble Launch April 3, 2017 Panzer SAC Photo by Holly DeCarlo-White Bubble Launch April 3, 2017 Panzer SAC Photo by Holly DeCarlo-White Bubble Launch April 3, 2017 Panzer SAC Photo by Holly DeCarlo-White

Compiled by Holly DeCarlo-White

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

Children of each Child Youth Services facility in the Stuttgart military community blew bubbles outside of their youth and school-aged centers, April 3, as the first activity in honor of Month of the Military Child, recognized globally throughout April.

Month of the Military Child was established in 1986 by the 15th U.S. Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger. In April, the Army observes Month of the Military Child to recognize and honor the commitment, contributions and sacrifices children and youth make to our nation through the strength they provide our service members and families. With the goal of building strong and resilient families, Month of the Military Child highlights the Army’s commitment to increasing the readiness of our youngest heroes. The Army theme for 2017 is “Military Kids: At Home Across the World.”

Fast Facts:

Approximately 2 million children have a parent serving in the military.

Military children move on average 6 to 9 times before they graduate high school.

Since 2010, more than 700,000 children have had a parent deployed.

There are more than 215,000 children in CYS programs, including 180 child development centers, 96 school age centers and 157 middle school and teen centers across the world.

Events

Themed Lego Club April 5



Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 4 – 5 p.m. Ages 6 – 12.

All elementary children school aged children may participate. Lego’s are provided.

USO Story & Craft Time April 18



USO Center, Building 2915, Multi-Purpose Room, Panzer Kaserne, 10 a.m.

Through elementary school age story time with related crafts.

USO Story & Craft Time April 20



Jamii Room, Kelley Barracks, 10:30 a.m. (New Time)

Through elementary school age story time with related crafts.

SAC Lock-in

School Aged Center, Patch Barracks, 6:30 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Sign your school age kids up for a night of games and activities offered for 1st-5th graders. Sign up online through Webtrac or at Parent Central Services. Cost is $50/child.

Preschool Story-time April 26



Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Preschool age story time with related crafts.

Family Game Day April 29



Patch Library, Patch Barracks, all day

Play board games including all the classics from Scrabble, Monopoly, Candy Land, and Chutes & Ladders to, plus popcorn for snacking.

Spring Fest and Kids Only Flea Market April 29



Patch Fitness Center, Patch Barracks, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Children’s activity stations, bouncy houses, and prizes. There will also be community organizations participating such as the Military Police doing finger prints and child ID kits, free smoothies and javaccinos provided by Java Café. Red Cross will also be giving first aid tips and more.

Contacts:

For more information on Spring Fest, contact DSN: 430-7480/civ. 0711-680-7480.

For more information on Patch Library activities, contact DSN: 430-5232/civ. 0711-680-5232.

For more information on USO events, Email info.stuttgart@uso.org.

Parent Central Services: https://stuttgart.armymwr.com/europe/stuttgart/programs/parent-central-services .

Registration

Summer Camp



Priority registration begins April 3 for summer camp is for those Child & Youth Services patrons who are currently enrolled in either a Before School, After School OR Before & After School program at Patch, Panzer, Kelley CDC/SAC and/or RB SAC. Regular registration opens April 29. Patrons may sign up for all 10 weeks of camp or pick and choose the weeks they need care. Participants do not need to attend all 10 weeks in order to reserve a spot for the fall program. Fees for summer camp are due no later than the Wednesday prior to camp starting. Sign up at the your current child care center or at Parent Central Services.

New DODEA School Year



For the new school year, all students must register or re-register to attend Patch Elementary School, Robinson Barracks Elementary School, Stuttgart Elementary School, Patch Middle School and Stuttgart High School. Stuttgart High School registration will take place at the school on Panzer Kaserne. Registration for all other schools will take place at the Main Exchange on Panzer Kaserne:

April 18-19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Last packet given out at 3:30 p.m.).

April 20 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Last packet given out at 4 p.m.).

Note: Kindergartners must be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1, and first graders must be 6 on or before Sept.1. No exceptions to this policy.

Contact the School Liaison Office at DSN: 430-7465/civ. 0711-680-7465, http://stuttgart.armymwr.com/europe/stuttgart/programs/school-liaison-officer-slo

Army Community Service New Parent Support Programs

