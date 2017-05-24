Memorial Day and Summer Safety Message

Memorandum by Col. Glenn K. Dickenson

USAG Stuttgart Commander

Memorial Day has always been a solemn day of national. This is a fitting time to honor all those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, while serving our nation in uniform. As we pause on this special day to honor our fallen heroes, let’s also keep safety a No.1 priority while on and off the job. Between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend, also known as 101 Critical Days of Summer, we focus more on safety. During this period, increased activities on roadways, waterways and other recreational facilities significantly heighten the potential for accidents and serious injuries. With the increased activities, we must be aware of the associated risks and the importance of making informed decisions.

The following activities and situations need our special attention:

Driving and Motorcycling:

Do not drink and Even one drink is too many! Always use a designated driver or taxi.

Do not text, check email, or post to social media sites while Inattentive driving for a split second can have deadly consequences.

Inspect your vehicle or motorcycle prior to leaving to ensure tires, lights, brakes and wipers are in good working

Plan your Do not drive while fatigued and take breaks at least every 2 hours.

Drive defensively and avoid excessive Avoid following too closely and remember to adjust speed for road and weather conditions.

Motorcyclists must wear the proper personal protective equipment to include: wearing a vest, jacket, upper outer garment, or motorcycle clothing that incorporates fluorescent and highly reflective material. This must be worn at all times when operating or riding as a passenger, on and off post.

Bicycle riding on an Army installation:

During hours of darkness or reduced visibility, bicycles must be equipped with an operable headlight or

Riders must wear a reflective upper

Riders must wear a Consumer Product Safety Commission approved

Wearing headphones, earphones or other listening devices are

Heat Injuries:

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion/stroke and seek immediate medical attention if you experience any of Heat stroke is a serious life threatening condition.

Maintain proper hydration by drinking plenty of

Always use sunscreen and appropriate clothing to protect against

Schedule physical activities, such as PT, during the cooler part of the day when

Swimming and Water Safety:

Do not drink alcohol and Alcohol is proven to be a contributing factor in many drowning incidents.

Swim only in designated and supervised swimming areas. German lifeguards (Bademeister) may not always watch the pool but are always there and trained in water rescue and first aid/CPR. Do not overestimate yourself – never swim when exhausted, overheated or immediately after

Parents are responsible for supervising their Never leave a child unsupervised near water.

Never swim alone, when exhausted or Always wait 30-45 minutes after eating before swimming to avoid cramps.

Inflatable rafts, tubes and mattresses are not suitable floatation. Do not rely on them if you are a poor swimmer. Use approved floatation devices.

Never jump or dive into unknown Hidden hazards such as shallow water and rocks may not be visible from the surface.

Grilling outdoors:

Do not grill inside or in enclosed

Never leave a grill unattended.

Keep children and pets away from

Have a fire extinguisher available, water source or sand nearby when

Do not over use charcoal lighter fluid and never use

Inspect gas grills regularly and connections are secure and in good

Our goal is to have a safe, accident free holiday weekend and to maintain this practice throughout the summer To achieve this goal we need everyone to stay engaged and aware.

The Command Team hopes that each of you enjoys this Memorial Day weekend and the upcoming summer months while staying safe and return refreshed, healthy and ready to perform our mission.

Questions? Contact the Stuttgart Safety Office at DSN 431-3832.

Join the Memorial Day Ceremony May 29 in Washington Square on Patch Barracks at 11 a.m. Guest Speaker: Vice Admiral Michael T. Franken of U.S. Africa Command. All ID cardholders and guests are welcome to attend.