Local Girl Scout earns GSA Silver Award

By John Reese

|USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

The second highest award possible for a Girl Scout to receive, the Silver Award, was earned by Patch Middle School 8th grade student Cadette Jasmine Moore, Troop 114.

Achieving the Silver Award involved many steps. Moore’s “Clinic Project” was to establish a children’s bookshelf at the Army Health Clinic on Patch Barracks.

“I came up with the idea of the bookshelf after visiting the health clinic and seeing children in the waiting area,” Moore explained. “Afterwards, I thought of the project plan and received approval through the Girls Scouts.

One of the top requirements for a Girl Scout to earn her Silver Award is the community involvement. Moore’s project assists the clinic by providing children with a distraction, which in turns helps the parents and staff.”

The Scout dedicated about 78 hours to the project. After her project was approved, she found a bookshelf and customized it with the Army Health Clinic and Girls Scout logos, including her troop’s number.

“My dad helped me a lot with this wonderful project,” Moore said.

The biggest problem was finding a bookshelf that was safe for the clinic, she said. Moore was able to get her work done just before her family began packing out for a permanent change of station.

“The best part was painting the logos and presenting the final product to the U.S. Army Health Clinic,” she said.

Jasmine has been in the Girl Scouts for seven years now, said Maj. Lisa Dennis, executive officer, Stuttgart Health Clinic and an adult leader for the garrison community’s Girls Scouts.

“The health clinic was thrilled she choose us to be a part of this great journey,” Dennis said. “We look forward to many children enjoying the books that were donated.”

Silver Award Facts

A young lady can earn her Girl Scout Silver Award if she is a Scout in grades 6-8 or equivalent and is a registered Girl Scout Cadette who has completed a Cadette Journey. To earn a Silver Award, the Scout must complete the following steps: Identify an issue she cares about; build her Girl Scout Silver Award team or decide to go solo; explore her community; pick, develop and plan her Silver Award project and put it into motion; reflect, share her story and celebrate.