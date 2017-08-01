Lactation Room Locations, Policy in Stuttgart

Compiled by Holly DeCarlo-White

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

For new mothers, breastfeeding a baby in public can be a daunting task. Federal law permits the ability to breastfeed in public, including anywhere on-post; however some mothers and infants require a private setting due to medical reasons, or simply prefer a private setting to feel more at ease.

The U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart New Parent Support Program (NPSP), in conjunction with the Community Health Promotion Council, opened public facilities throughout 2016 designed specifically for families needing a private space to feed their babies.

The following locations have designated lactation rooms:

Panzer Kaserne – Army Community Service, Bldg. 2915, 2 nd floor, Rm. 214,

floor, Rm. 214, Patch Barracks – Fitness Center and Commissary

Kelley Barracks – Jamii Community Room, Bldg. 3312 (next to the Stuttgart Law Center, closed during building construction through Feb 2018), the Kelly Club and Fitness Center.

Robinson Barracks – Fitness Center (New!)

Community members can visit the reception areas to request access to the lactation rooms. Each room is outfitted with a seating area and toys for accompanying siblings, electrical outlets for pumps, reading materials and other resources for parents.

All Lactation rooms are available for use at any time during the facilities’ regular hors of operations.

All Child Development Centers accommodate breastfeeding mothers of currently enrolled participants of CYS on Panzer Kaserne, Patch Barracks and Kelley Barracks. Note: The areas within the CDC are not privately designated lactation rooms

Prior to going on maternity leave, personnel expecting children should speak with leadership to identify a private space within the workplace to breastfeed or pump upon return to work. Commanders will designate a private space with locking capabilities, an electrical outlet, and access to a safe water source (In accordance with Army Directive 2015-37 Breastfeeding and Lactation Support Policy, dated September 29, 2015). Read more about the guidance, as well as other resources on the U.S. Army Public Health Center Website.

Breastfeeding FAQ:

Q: Do I have to use the lactation rooms?

No, Federal law permits public breastfeeding and applies on Army garrisons.

Q: Is breastfeeding welcome on the German economy?

Yes, and there are lactation/family rooms in airports, malls and stores for you to go sit, relax and feed your baby.

If I need to pump, where can I store my breastmilk?

Unfortunately, we cannot provide a space to store breastmilk in any garrison facility.

The New Parent Support Program provides one on one support for all US ID cardholders as well as hosts free classes for parents on a variety of subjects including “Baby Boot Camp” which encompasses breastfeeding, basic baby care, and comfort measures for labor and delivery. Infant massage classes and play groups also meet regularly. View the schedule of all the groups and classes on the ACS calendar on the Family & MWR Website.

For more information, contact the New Parent Support Program at DSN: 431-3362/civ. 07031-15-3362 or visit the New Parent Support Program offices at Building 2915, 2nd Floor, Panzer Kaserne.