By Marion Bruce

CPF In-Processing Specialist

Travel to Stuttgart

Sponsors of incoming personnel should be aware that all personnel assigned to Panzer Kaserne, Kelly Barracks, Patch Barracks, Robinson Barracks, Stuttgart Army Airfield, or the International Special Training Center- Pfullendorf should fly directly into the Stuttgart International Airport. Personnel arriving in Stuttgart should be picked up by their officially assigned unit/agency sponsor.

If a service member is routed to Ramstein Air Base, they will automatically be overnighted in Ramstein and put on a shuttle the next day to Stuttgart. The Central Processing Facility (CPF) will call the service member’s receiving unit upon their arrival to U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart. Personnel flying into Frankfurt because they are traveling with pets, should take the train to Stuttgart unless their unit/sponsor arranges to meet them at the airport.

Upon Arrival

All service members (Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy in the rank of private (E-1) through Colonel (O-6), including Reserve component and those on temporary change of station orders who are assigned, attached, or otherwise performing duty in Stuttgart), DoD civilians, and DoDEA employees will report for initial in-processing to the CPF on Panzer Kaserne, Building 2913. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to – 11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding local and Federal Holidays. Sponsors should escort incoming personnel to the CPF during operating hours to assist them in filling out an In-processing Questionnaire, and sign incoming personnel up for in-processing briefings.

According to AE Reg 612-1, Unit Commanders and Supervisors must ensure that newly assigned military personnel and DA civilian personnel report to the garrison CPF on the first workday after arriving in the Stuttgart community, attend all required in-processing before being released by the CPF to the unit, and are not assigned duties until garrison CPF processing requirements are completed.

Civilian employees initially report to the Civilian Personnel Advisory Center (CPAC). When CPAC processing is complete, civilian employees immediately report to the CPF to complete required in-processing before starting their new jobs.

In-Processing Schedule

The 10-day in-processing schedule begins every day of the work week. Per regulation, newcomers will be scheduled to begin in-processing briefings one or two duty days after arrival in Stuttgart.

On the first or second day, personnel attend a half-day Community Briefing followed by mandatory training in the afternoon. The Community Briefing includes:

CPF overview of the in-processing schedule and checklist Transportation Briefing including information on arrival of household good and unaccompanied baggage shipments. Housing Office Briefing – required before personnel may be assigned to quarters or given a statement of non-availability for off-post housing and provided with approved addresses. Contractors are not authorized to use housing services.

Immediately after the Community Briefing, Army personnel remain at the CPF to settle any travel and PCS vouchers with Army Finance.

Mandatory Training

The afternoon’s mandatory training includes two hours of required SHARP/SAPR, ASAP, and Suicide Prevention training. CPF records personnel’s attendance and provides it to the personnel’s unit.

Two days of the schedule are also set aside for mandatory Resiliency Training, covering seven modules of organizational and behavioral topics with the aim of improving teamwork, especially in a joint environment.

In-Processing Training Center Briefings

Two full days of mandatory In-Processing Training Center briefings cover important topics including, among others, antiterrorism, USO programs and trips, TRICARE, legal landlord/tenant briefings, and the garrison command briefing.

Driver’s Training and Testing

Time is provided to attend Driver’s Training and Testing which is offered on a walk-in basis on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon with testing at 1 p.m. Personnel now also have the option of online driver training and testing through Joint Knowledge Online. All personnel assigned to Germany must have a USAREUR driver’s license before renting, driving, or registering a vehicle on post. Questions? Contact: DSN: 431–2007/civ. 07031–15–2007. View the Driver Testing Schedule here.

Host Nation Orientation

The schedule also includes a one day Host Nation Orientation which provides an overview of the German language and customs, followed by a half-day bus trip to learn how to navigate the local public transit systems. Bring Euros!

Hospital Tour

Sign up for a seat on the highly popular half-day Hospital Tour. As the Stuttgart Health Clinic on Patch Barracks has no after hours or emergency care (and the nearest military hospital is Landstuhl, which is 2.5-3 hours away by car), personnel stationed in Stuttgart may be taken to a German Hospital in an emergency or referred to a German Hospital for specialty care. Thus, although it is not required by regulation, most newcomers find it is well-worth the time to accompany the TRICARE Patient Liaison on a visit to German Hospitals in Stuttgart.

In-Processing Checklist

Approximately three days are built into the in-processing schedule to allow time for personnel to complete the mandatory In-Processing Checklist and accomplish unit check-in. The mandatory portion of the checklist ensures that personnel are properly physically in-processed at all necessary stations.

Spouses of incoming personnel are welcome to attend any or all training but must sign up for a seat on the bus for both the Hospital Tour (sign up at CPF) and the Host Nation Orientation (sign up at Army Community Service). No children under 16 are allowed on the tours or in the training classes.

Sponsors and incoming personnel should contact the CPF prior to arrival to receive the In-Processing Questionnaire, a sample two-week in-processing schedule, on-post shuttle bus schedules, Kaserne maps, driver training details, and other useful information usually contained in an in-processing packet.

Contact the CPF at DSN: 314-431-2599/civ. 011-49-7031-15-2599 or send an email to usarmy.stuttgart.imcom-europe.mbx.cpf@mail.mil.

At the end of in-processing, personnel should feel informed, oriented, ready to hit the ground running in their new job location, and, most of all, feel welcomed to Stuttgart.