Guide to supervise your child: USAREUR Child Supervision Policy

Guidance from the U.S. Army Europe Child Supervision Policy Jan. 13, 2016

**NOTE: Parents of children with an identified attention deficit disorder (ADD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), behavioral problem, developmental delay, impulsivity, psychiatric problem, or other physically or emotionally disabling condition that could inhibit their children’s ability to make appropriate choices should not give those children the degree of self-management and responsibility described in this policy **

May be Left Alone at Home less than 2 hours

Newborn through Age 9: No

Age 10 & 11: yes; with ready access (phone number) to an adult supervisor

Age 12 through Age 17: yes

May be Left Alone at Home for more than 2 hours

Newborn through Age 4: No

Ages 5 & 6: No. At age 6 may walk to and from school.

Age 7 thorough Age 9: No. May walk to and from school

Age 10 through Age 14: Yes; with ready access (phone number) to an adult supervisor, no more than 6 hrs

Age 15 through Age 17: Yes

May be Left Alone Overnight

Newborn through Age 14: No

Age 15 through Age 17: Age 15 with access to adult supervision; sponsor in local area. Age 16/17 may be left alone not to exceed 5 consecutive days. Parents must designate an adult official point of contact that will make daily face to face contact.

May be Left Outside Unattended (To Include Playing)

Newborn through Age 4: No

Age 5 through Age 9: Yes; playground or yard with immediate access (visual sight or hearing distance) to adult supervision

Age 10 through 17: Yes

May be Left in Vehicle Unattended

Newborn through Age 6 : No

Age 7 through Age 9: Yes; except in hot weather; keys removed and handbrake applied; 10 minutes adult within sight

Age 10 through Age 11: Yes; keys removed and hand brake applied

Age 12 through Age 17: Yes

May Babysit Siblings

Newborn through Age 10: No

Age 11 yes up to 2 hours*

Age 12 through Age 14: Yes* up to 3 hours max

Age 15 through Age 17: Yes*

May Babysit Others

Newborn through Age 10: No

Age 11 Yes* May babysit only siblings or close Family friends for up to 2 hours

Age 12 through Age 17: Yes*

*Refer to country-specific guidance available at the Army community Service, Family Advocacy Program. It is highly recommended that youth who wish to babysit (siblings or others) complete the Red Cross Babysitters Course.

Questions? Call Family Advocacy Program: DSN: 590-1616 /civ. 06371-9464-1616.



