Spring to Winter: Germany’s five fest seasons

Compiled By Teri Weiss, Carola Meusel & Holly DeCarlo-White

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs Office

There are five seasons in Germany: spring, summer, fall, winter and Fasching.

Fasching – Jan/Feb

In Germany, the terms vary regionally: Fasching, Fastnacht, Fasnet, or Karneval and are derived from different sources.

The term Fasching dates back to 1200 and originated from the Germanic word “vaschanc” or “vaschang,” meaning “Fastenschank,” which translates to the last serving of alcoholic beverages before Lent.

Fastnacht translates to “Nacht vor dem Fasten,” or the night before fasting. The Swabian word “Fasnet” comes from the Old German word “fasen,” meaning to be foolish, silly or wild.

The origin of the word Karneval, or carnival, is uncertain. Some believe that it may have come from ancient Greek Dionysus processions and floats resembling ships, which the Romans later called a “carrus navalis.” Others think it may be based on the Latin term “carne levare,” which means away with meat, hence carnival.

No matter what you call it, for most Germans it’s a time when citizens “let off steam” and live it up during the week before Ash Wednesday, when the 40-day Lent before Easter begins.

Typically, Fasching is celebrated with fests, parades, music and many “foolish” events.

The Fasching season officially begins Jan. 7, one day after Epiphany, or Three King’s Day. In some areas, however, Fasching guilds commemorate the beginning of Fasching on Nov. 11 at 11:11 a.m. with local and ceremonial events that prepare for the official start of the foolish season in January. During the middle ages, the number 11 represented the “Narrenzahl,” or fool’s number. Why 11? The number is sandwiched between the 10 biblical commandments and the 12 apostles of Jesus and, therefore, is not a holy number, according to an official of the “Gräbler” Fasching guild in Neuhausen.

Fasching Week



During the various Fasching parades in southern Germany, “Narren,” or Fasching fools, wearing wooden masks carved in the images of witches, devils and grotesque animals can be seen in many towns. Be on the lookout for Narren walking up to you to either ruffle your hair or drop you a piece of candy.

Weiberfasching or Women’s Carnival

Main events and parades start on “Schmotziger Donnerstag” (Greasy Thursday) or “Weiberfasching,” women’s carnival. The Swabian word “schmotzig” means lard or grease and refers to the opulent food eaten during Fasching, such as “Fasnetsküchle” or Krapfen (Fasching doughnuts).

In Stuttgart, Bad Cannstatt’s “Kübelesmarkt” Fasching association kicks off the area’s first Fasching events on Greasy Thursday, or women’s carnival, by setting up the “Narrenbaum,” or fool’s pole, at the Marktplatz, followed by a parade throughout the downtown area.

Neuhausen, just 15 kilometers outside Stuttgart, is one of the most popular Fasching metropolises in the area. The town celebrates Greasy Thursday with the “Hexentanz,” or witch’s dance, at Schlossplatz Square. During the event, Neuhausen’s Fasching fools storm the town hall and force the mayor to hand over the keys of the city administration. In order to celebrate this symbolic event, a huge bonfire is lit.

The remainder of the Fasching week is Fasching Saturday and Sunday, Rose Monday and Fat Tuesday.

Fat Tuesday

During the evening of the “Fastnacht,” represented as a witch in southern Germany, is buried in a casket and the wild days end at midnight.

Spring: Frühlingsfest- April/May



The annual Stuttgarter Frühlingsfest, or spring festival, typically runs from mid April through the second week of May at the Cannstatter Wasen fest grounds in Bad Cannstatt.

The festival is one of the largest spring fests in Europe combining popular rides for all ages, with beer tents and local food.

Rides include wild water rafting, bumper cars, carousels, haunted houses, a Ferris wheel and roller coaster, as well as pony rides and merry-go-rounds for children.

Patrons interested in shopping can stroll along the market for a variety of items from jewelry, leather goods and clothing to household items, herbs, spices and teas. Festival food ranges from hearty Swabian to international themes, along with popular fest goodies such as gingerbread and chocolate-covered fruit.

Three beer tents — “Göckelesmaier,” “Grandl’s Hofbräu Zelt” and “Zum Wasenwirt” — offer roasted chicken or “Göckele,” freshly brewed fest beer, and live “Volksmusik,” or German folk music, party, country and rock tunes. Each fest tent also has a beer garden where visitors can enjoy food and drinks in the sun.

A reconstruction of a typical Bavarian-Austrian Alp village, the “Almhüttendorf,” is set up in the middle of the Cannstatter Wasen fest grounds. It is considered one of the festival’s main attractions. Here, visitors can find rustic booths offering “Schweinshaxe” (hambone) or a “Jause,” a snack consisting of bread, cold cuts, radishes and cottage cheese. This type of snack is normally served in huts throughout Bavaria and Austria, while people take breaks during hiking trips.

Special family days are offered on Wednesdays with offers and discounted prices.

For more information on the Stuttgart Frühlingsfest, visit http://wasen.de.

Summer – July/Aug



Checkout Stuttgart pools and outdoor activities here.

Hamburger “Fischmarkt” Fish Market: 10-day fest in mid July in Karlsplatz Square. For information visit www.fischmarkt.events/stuttgart .

Lichterfest: One-day event in mid July (Höhenpark Killesberg)

Henkersfest: Four-day event mid/end of July (Wilhelmsplatz Square)

Sommerfest: First weekend or second weekend in August (starting Thursdays). The fest spans from Schlossplatz and the Neues Schloss to the State Opera.

Stuttgart’s ‘bean quarter’ Festival in July

The name “Bohnenviertel,” or bean quarter, originates in the fact that most of its residents in the 15th century forward grew pole beans and vegetables in their gardens to feed their families. For years, the residents knotted beans on strings so that they grew like garlands around the housing facades. In the 19th century, vendors, craftsmen and day laborers settled in the quarter. Flower, vegetable, jewelry, antique shops and restaurants opened, setting ground for the neighborhood’s eclectic atmosphere.

Today, the quarter, which is the only originally preserved part of Stuttgart’s historic downtown area, still sticks to this motto and features small, unique stores, arts and crafts, restaurants, bars and coffee shops. Visitors to the bean quarter will find furniture, interior decorations, antiques, jewelry, books, galleries, arts and crafts, as well as traditional Swabian wine restaurants, Italian, Greek, Russian and Asian cuisine and specialty stores.

The Bohnenviertelfest originated in 1991, when local merchants decided to form a business association to reestablish the quarter’s historic heritage. Ever since, on the last weekend in July, patrons crowd the streets and alleys of the Bohnenviertel for the annual outing. During the street festival, visitors have the chance to tour and explore the bean quarter’s cobblestoned streets, hidden alleys and timbered houses. Patrons can also stroll through the shops and even take a glimpse into a studio or production hall of an interior designer.

Most stores are open all evening throughout the three days of the event. Regional bands and musicians will entertain the crowds with rock, pop, jazz, funk and soul, and folk tunes. A children’s program with arts and crafts and face painting is offered, as well. Visitors can also indulge in Swabian, African, Greek, Italian, Croatian and Asian foods, as well as local wines, summer cocktails, chocolate-covered fruits and homemade cakes. “Visitors to the bean quarter are invited to simply enjoy their time at the fest.

The bean quarter is located between the “Charlottenplatz” and “Leonhardsplatz” squares.

For more information, visit www.das-bohnenviertelfest.net or www.bohnenviertel-stuttgart.de.

Fall Sept/Oct



“Weindorf” wine fest: 12-day fest end of August through first week in September. The fest spans from Marktplatz Square to Kirchstrasse and the Schillerplatz Square

Oktoberfest: The world’s largest festival

U.S. Army Garrison Grafenwöhr Public Affairs Office

Munich’s Oktoberfest: It’s the world’s biggest festival; the quintessential experience where German stereotypes dance to the beat of live bands, and it’s just two and a half hours by train or by car from Stuttgart.

This year marks the 182nd Oktoberfest celebration, Sept. 19 to Oct. 4, and like every year, it is shaping up to be a two-week, non-stop celebration.

Women don snug dirndls while lederhosen-clad men walk proudly through the streets, a checkered shirt hiding their inevitable beer bellies.

The 42-acre Theresienwiese, the location of the famed festival, houses 14 large tents and more than 20 smaller ones. Each beckons visitors inside where rows of revelry park on stadium-sized wooden benches.

In order to get a seat in a tent, buy tickets in advance. Visitors can enter the tents without reservations but will not be served unless they have a seat. Those who are pushy or patient, or arrive early (before 11 a.m. is advised), can usually find one somewhere.

All tents (big and small) are packed to the hilt, so you may find yourself rubbing more than elbows with fellow tourists and locals, but that’s part of the Oktoberfest charm.

Tents can hold hundreds to thousands of festival goers, the largest (and oldest) being the 10,000-seat Schottenhamel, known to many as the “party tent.” The Hippodrom tent is a colorful, hip attraction where local celebrities sip on libations, while the Hofbrauhaus tent is as popular as the beer hall of the same name — a favorite among American visitors.

Another crowd pleaser, the Augustiner beer tent, offers a more relaxed atmosphere that is great for families. Not surprisingly each tent keeps tens of thousands of liters of beer at the ready and most (if not all) are cash only.

While the party is self-contained in the tents, outside, visitors can roam fairgrounds for rides, roller coasters and carnival games. Parents with small children can best enjoy these games on Tuesdays, coined “family day,” with special discounts.

Getting to Oktoberfest

The train is probably the most worry-free option for getting to Oktoberfest. Various options are available at www.db.de and most take about 2 hours and 20 minutes from the Stuttgart main train station. Those who don’t plan on staying overnight should be sure to check ahead of time for the last train running nightly from Munich to Stuttgart, including local connections if needed. For more information on using Germany’s public transit system, see the related article on page XX.

For those who would prefer to drive, Munich offers several park-and-ride options in the surrounding area. Drivers can park just outside the city and commute via U-bahn. Visit Oktoberfest.de for additional information and a comprehensive list of park-and-ride locations.

Once in town, just follow the massive crowd of people, or look for Oktoberfest signs and you’ll eventually get there.

According to the Munich Tourist office, about 6.3 million people visited the 2014 Oktoberfest and consumed 6.4 million liters of beer, in addition to 600,000 chickens and more pretzels than can be counted.

It takes approximately two months to create the city of Oktoberfest and brings in an estimated $1.2 billion, employing about 12,000 workers.

But Oktoberfest is more than a carousing wassail; it’s a tradition that started on Oct. 12, 1810, with the marriage of Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. All of Bavaria celebrated the nuptials year after year until Oktoberfest became an established event.

Today, the focus is no longer on the royal pair, the hoopla has instead taken the spotlight and a “prost” with a thousand of your new closest friends will surely create a reason to celebrate for years to come.

Winter-Enjoy local, cherished holiday traditions in Germany

In Germany, Christmas casts a magical spell on cold and dark winter days. Go to the many local Christmas markets for a mug of hot Glühwein (mulled wine) and Christmas punch.

The holiday season in Germany officially begins with Advent.

St. Nikolaus’ Day, Dec. 6 marks the birthday of Nikolaus, Bishop of Myra (known today as Turkey). Children place one of their boots outside their doors on the night of Dec. 5 in hopes that St. Nikolaus will leave candy, gingerbread, toys, tangerines and nuts in their shoe.

Christmas Eve is celebrated with close family. Traditionally, the gift exchange takes place in the afternoon, followed by a festive meal, from goose with red cabbage, dumplings or potatoes, to fish, or, typical for Swabia, Saitenwürstle (sausages) with potato salad.

“Fröhliche Weihnachten” (Merry Christmas)! Many people in Germany visit extended family and friends on Dec. 25 and 26, also called the first and second Christmas days. Germans typically take their Christmas trees down by Epiphany on Jan. 6, which is also known as Three Kings Day across Europe. This day is a holiday as well and celebrated with parades and festivities to welcome the kings.