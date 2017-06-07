Welcome to Stuttgart Housing: Finding your home away from home

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

One of the top things on the minds of the entire family during a permanent change of station move is the new residence. Where will we live? How big will it be? What’s the neighborhood like?

For those coming to Stuttgart, the answers to these questions can vary widely.

Approximately 30 percent of the Stuttgart military community lives in the 1,300 on-base housing units, with the remaining 70 percent residing on the economy.

On-post family housing units throughout Stuttgart are stairwell apartments ranging from two to five bedrooms. They are located on Panzer Kaserne, Kelley, Robinson, and Patch Barracks. Most five bedroom units are located on Kelley Barracks.

In-home amenities for on-base housing include a laundry room with U.S. appliances for each unit, individual storage space, and 110 and 220-volt outlets for both U.S. and German appliances.

Community services include fitness centers, a club for social events, elementary, middle and high schools, and libraries within walking distance.

Upon receipt of permanent change of station orders, uniformed members and U.S. government civilians are strongly encouraged to complete the application for assignment to housing Department of Defense Form 1746. This is the official form used to create a customer housing record and is updated within 48 hours after the customer arrives in Stuttgart.

For those living off-post, the variety of homes is nearly endless. Everything from modern homes and apartments with art nouveau architecture, to centuries-old half-timber converted barns and everything in between are available here. While rental prices throughout the area vary slightly, as a general rule of thumb the areas closer to Stuttgart and Böblingen city centers are higher in rent; properties located further out in the countryside tend to be lower in rent and larger in size.

Start finding your home by searching www.HOMES.mil. This site contains listings of rental homes in and around Stuttgart, most within the school zones, and all are free of realtor fees.

There are many home types in Germany. Apartments, penthouses, maisonette apartments (which are two- floored apartments), townhouses, duplexes and free-standing houses can be found for rent, as well as large homes or free-standing single houses with multiple bathrooms, large yards and five-plus bedrooms. Though these latter types of homes are harder to find, apartments, townhouses, and duplexes are easier to find and are generally less expensive.

The cost of rent needs to align with the uniformed member’s overseas housing allowance rate and living quarters allowance for U.S. government civilians or the cost of additional rent is an out-of-pocket expense. Financial overseas housing entitlements are listed on the Department of Defense overseas allowance calculator.

Housing referral services

The Housing Referral Office offers home-finding services to U.S. government civilians and service members who are authorized to live off-post. Contractor personnel are not eligible for housing referral services in accordance with Army Regulation 420-1, “Army Facilities Management.”

Pervin Estates is the housing referral contractor. The office manages the local HOMES.mil listings website and provides up to three escorted home tours, home inspections and individual counseling to discuss rental units found on HOMES.mil.

All homes listed on HOMES.mil guarantee a furnished kitchen and light fixtures. Be aware that homes found on other home rental websites in Stuttgart may not include kitchen cabinets, appliances or light fixtures and some require payment of a realtor fee.

On or off-post administrative steps

The garrison offers two types of housing briefs to assist customers in finding the most suitable rental for their needs.

The Central Processing Facility (CPF) offers a newcomers brief that is mandatory for both uniformed members and U.S. government civilians. The CPF housing brief provides an overview of the housing office services and highlights off-post housing processes.

Housing’s in-processing brief is a one-on-one between a housing counselor and the uniformed member. This brief is mandatory for uniformed members and optional for U.S. government civilians.

At the housing brief, civilian sponsors will receive a Pervin Estates customer routing form, and unit detail request form. After 24 hours, Pervin Estates will return the landlord details by email. For the initial request, the routing and detail request forms are emailed to Pervin Estates. All subsequent requests for unit details will require the return of each comment card for each new landlord request listing. Comment cards are included in the unit detail request form.

Rental contract process

The USAG Stuttgart Housing Office-approved contract is a legally-binding agreement between the landlord and the tenant, and is in both English and in German.

The first step in this process is when the prospective tenant submits a completed copy of the contract cover sheet after the contract is signed by the landlord or property manager. This must be sent via official U.S. government encrypted email to the housing office at offpost@usagst.net to the attention of Pervin Estates and off-post housing.

Complete and send the coversheet as soon as possible because it’s your guarantee that the property will be removed from the HOMES.mil website, which means its closer to being yours. The next step is when the prospective tenant schedules a contract review with the housing office no later than two business days from the date the landlord signs the contract. As soon as the landlord’s signature is on the contract, schedule an appointment immediately. A housing counselor can save the customer time.

Email the contract to the housing office in advance of the contract review appointment and if time permits a housing counselor will review the contract.

Personnel on TDY or deployment orders

In the absence of the sponsor, a power of attorney is required for the housing office to approve a garrison off-post rental contract. For on-post housing services, copy of the sponsor’s temporary duty order or deployment order is required and the requirement for a power of attorney is waived. For housing contact information and a list of services, go to the USAG Stuttgart website and select the Housing Services Office.

If inventory doesn’t meet the uniformed member’s bedroom requirement, a certificate of non-availability may be issued, according to Army regulation 420-1. The certificate of non-availability authorizes the service member to begin house hunting on the German economy.