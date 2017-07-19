FAQ: How to apply for jobs at USAG Stuttgart

U.S. Citizens

All Federal job opportunities, including positions at schools and commissaries within the garrison in Stuttgart are posted at USAJOBS.gov.

Free Employment Readiness classes are available for all U.S. Department of Defense ID cardholders at Army Community Service (ACS) on Panzer Kaserne to help prepare federal and private sector resumes, public speaking and presentation skills, and dressing for success. Contact ACS for the schedule, visit: https://stuttgart.armymwr.com/programs/army-community-service

Family & MWR is always in need of Child and Youth Program Assistants: Nonappropriated Fund (NAF) positions are open to all qualified candidates eligible for appointment under U.S. employment conditions. Visit the USAJOBS link

SKIES Unlimited Youth Instructors: Seeking qualified instructors to teach piano, voice, dance (pop/hip hop), art, swimming, martial arts, speech therapy, foreign languages or other child/youth specialized programs. Must be 18 years old or older. Call DSN: 430-6281/civ. 0711-680-6281 or email stuttgartcys@googlemail.com.

Youth Sports Officials Paid & Volunteer Opportunities: No experience needed for the following sports: football, soccer, baseball, softball, volleyball, wrestling and basketball. Must be at least 18 years of age to become a contract official, or 15 or older to volunteer. Contact CYS Sports to register for the next Officials Clinic at DSN: 431-2616/civ. 07031-15-2616 or DSN: 430-5606/civ. 0711-680-5606.

Adult Fitness Instructors & Personal Trainers: Contact DSN: 430-6491/civ. 0711-680-6491 or any on-post fitness center for more information.

Non-U.S. Citizens

Apply at the Civilian Personnel website: https://wu.acpol.army.mil/eur/employment/ln

Contractors

There is not one website for contract opportunities. Each contract company must be contacted separately. The garrison does not forward applications for contract positions.

Internship and Volunteer Opportunities

Visit the following information link for internships for students and adults: http://www.stuttgartcitizen.com/newcomers/internship-opportunities-within-usag-stuttgart



Also see the link to the registered Private Organizations listing below.

Other organizations that must be contacted separately for employment opportunities: