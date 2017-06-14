Welcome to Stuttgart: Caring for your pet in the Stuttgart military community

USAG Public Affairs

Moving to an overseas installation can be a stressful event for pets.

What will their life in Stuttgart will be like? Is there a good veterinarian there? Are there dog parks? Can pets go downtown, into public places, or travel with the family on vacation? For those with four-legged family members to consider, the following tips may make the transition easier for all involved, even the family pet.

Finding veterinary care providers

Upon arrival to Stuttgart, finding suitable veterinary care is simple. The Stuttgart Veterinary Treatment Facility offers space-available routine annual exams and services, dental and surgical procedures and over the counter pet health product sales.

Service members, Department of Defense civilians and family members are authorized to bring their pets to the clinic. For some families, it is more convenient to have their pet seen at a host nation veterinary clinic. Here in Stuttgart, pet owners can find several great clinics in the local area, including 24-hour emergency facilities, specialty hospitals where pets can receive advanced diagnostic and surgical care, and some excellent general practice veterinary clinics. Many German veterinarians speak English, so there is no need to worry about a language barrier disrupting a pet’s medical care, and some also accept the VAT form.

In addition to veterinary clinics, Stuttgart also has a good selection of boarding facilities, pet stores and dog groomers.

Know the rules

Living with pets in Germany can be a rewarding experience, as many local businesses allow well-behaved dogs inside their establishments. Dogs are often allowed to ride on the public transportation system at a discounted fair.

However, there are some laws governing animal ownership that might be new to people coming from the U.S. Certain breeds (for example, American Staffordshire terriers and bull terriers) are completely banned from entering Germany, and those attempting to import them can be fined or imprisoned while the animal can be deported or seized. Other breeds are restricted, meaning that they are permitted to be in Germany, but special precautions could be required, such as the dog wearing a muzzle when in public, undergoing temperament evaluation, or the owner may be required to take out a special liability insurance policy on the pet. The list of breeds varies by city and state, so owners are encouraged to contact their local German town halls for additional information.

It is important for American personnel to understand that traditionally, pets in Germany have a high level of obedience training. Many regular pet owners, not just hobby pet-show competitors, take their dogs to a number of extensive training sessions. Obedience training is offered by several local dog clubs and many of the members speak English. Pets are often expected to be as self-disciplined and quiet as a very well-behaved child. An out of control pet is looked down upon in Germany. Additionally, leash laws and other pet-related ordnances in Germany can be more extensive and vary from town-to-town or county-to-county. Again, the local German town hall can be a good source of information on local ordinances and pet clubs that offer training.

Traveling with a pet

Pet owners looking to travel with their pet while in Europe may be surprised to find just how easy and fun it can be. Within the European Union, an EU pet passport has been established that contains a brief history of a pet’s vaccination records and important lab work. This passport allows the pet to move with the owner within most nations of the EU with ease. In most cases, travelers will not need to see a veterinarian for a health certificate like the one needed when traveling from the U.S. to Germany. As long as the passport is up-to-date and contains all of the necessary information, travelers can usually just get in the car and go. EU pet passports are highly recommended as they greatly simplify the vacation travel process and help alleviate stress. A pet passport can only be obtained by visiting an off-base veterinarian, however, the Stuttgart VTF can and will annotate, in them, exam dates and immunizations received during an appointment.

Contacting the VTF

For additional questions, visit the Stuttgart Veterinary Treatment Facility in Bldg. 2996 (next to the dental clinic) on Panzer Kaserne; call 07031-15-2681 or DSN 431-2681, or email usarmy.rheinland-pfalz.medcom-ph-e.list.vtf-stuttgart@mail.mil.

A list of host-nation veterinary clinics and other information is available at the VTF and on its Facebook page.