Buy, sell at on-post Community Flea Markets in Stuttgart

By Holly DeCarlo-White

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs Office



U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation hosts several Community Flea Markets throughout the year on Patch Barracks or Panzer Kaserne. Tables sell out fast so people interested in grabbing a spot are encouraged to sign up fast.

The on-post flea markets offer a great and convenient opportunity for community members PCS’ing in or out to sell a few things and make a bit of pocket change, or to stock up on things they don’t have yet after moving here.

“I could go to great lengths of how awesome these Flea Markets are and have been for ten years now and how awesome the participants are,” said Martha Povich, event organizer, Family & MWR.

All Community Flea Markets are held on Saturdays and open to U.S. ID cardholders from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mark the calendar for upcoming 2017 Community Flea Market dates:

Apr. 29: For kids only in conjunction with Child, Youth and School Services Spring Fest at the Patch Fitness Center and The Hub as part of Month of the Military Child. Only baby and children’s items will be sold.

For kids only in conjunction with Child, Youth and School Services Spring Fest at the Patch Fitness Center and The Hub as part of Month of the Military Child. Only baby and children’s items will be sold. May 20: Outside The Exchange on Panzer Kaserne in conjunction with the Cobblestone Classic run.

Outside The Exchange on Panzer Kaserne in conjunction with the Cobblestone Classic run. Aug. 26: In conjunction with the CARE Fair at the Patch Fitness Center. The market will be outside in The Hub parking lot.

In conjunction with the CARE Fair at the Patch Fitness Center. The market will be outside in The Hub parking lot. Nov. 4: At the Panzer Fitness Center Gymnasium.

The service fee for table/space (limit one per person) is $10. To sign up for a future event, contact DSN: 430-8205/civ. 0711-680-8205. For more information, visit the Family & MWR website: https://stuttgart.armymwr.com/europe/stuttgart/programs/flea-markets.

Classifieds

The Find-It Guide Classifieds section through The Citizen online is a public outlet to buy and sell items in Stuttgart in addition to many public Facebook pages and sites such as Bookoo that are in English and allow free postings of items.

List items online or in print through the Find-It Guide Classifieds here.