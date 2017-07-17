Asked & Answered: What mobile apps do community members use in Germany?

Stuttgart community members asked and answered:

Q: What do community members use in the way of mobile smartphone apps in Germany?

Answers in no certain order.

Communication:

Google Translate – Tips: Turn on the “camera” in the app and it will change the words you see on signs etc. to your selected language. Download the dictionary before traveling (available in multiple languages) to use translate features without data.

Facebook Messenger/Calling on WiFi

WhatsApp

Viber

MagicJack

Public Transit:

DB Navigator

“Arguably one of the most helpful apps for travel. Period. It can route you through public transit in every city in Germany, down to the specific bus stop. In many cities, it also allows you to buy the appropriate ticket straight through the app. It does not require a data connection to display the ticket once it is purchased and loaded onto your phone,” said Bardia Khajenoori.

VVSMobile or SSB Move

Car2Go

MyTaxi

Call A Bike by Deutsche Bahn

Komoot (hiking, walking, biking)

MapMyRide (biking)

Driving:

Google Maps

Tip: Download the region in advance for any area you are traveling and still navigate to your destination without data or WiFi. The negative is traffic doesn’t populate without data, so your drive time estimate may differ when operating on airplane mode.

Waze

Esso Fuel Finder

Here Wego

Travel:

AcuWeather

Booking.com

EuroWings Blind Booking

Kayak

Skyscanner

TripAdvisor

Yelp

Have something to add? Send us a Facebook Message or email: usarmy.stuttgart.imcom-europe.mbx.usag-stuttgart-media@mail.mil

All content on stuttgartcitizen.com or in the print news is for informational sharing purposes only. No Federal endorsement implied.

Related article:

Top 10 apps living in Germany: http://stationedingermany.com/living-in-germany/top-10-apps-for-living-in-germany/