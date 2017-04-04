Alcohol Awareness: Dangers of drinking too much

Stuttgart Health Clinic

Drinking too much alcohol increases people’s risk of injuries, violence, drowning, liver disease, and some types of cancer. This April during Alcohol Awareness Month, U.S. Army Health Clinic Stuttgart encourages you to educate yourself and your loved ones about the dangers of drinking too much.

In 2016 on average 28 people a day were killed in DUI accidents, in 2015, 10,265 people died in alcohol impaired crashes. To spread the word and prevent alcohol abuse, USAHC-Stuttgart is joining other organizations to honor Alcohol Awareness Month.

Test:

Have you ever felt you should cut down on your drinking?

Have people annoyed you by criticizing your drinking?

Have you ever felt bad or guilty about your drinking?

Have you ever had a drink first thing in the morning to steady your nerves or to get rid of a hangover (Eye opener)?

Two positive responses are considered a positive test and indicate further assessment is warranted.

If you are drinking too much, you can improve your health by cutting back or quitting.

Here are some strategies to help you cut back or stop drinking:

Limit your drinking to no more than 1 drink a day for women or 2 drinks a day for men.

Keep track of how much you drink.

Choose a day each week when you will not drink.

Don’t drink when you are upset.

Limit the amount of alcohol you keep at home.

Avoid places where people drink a lot.

Make a list of reasons not to drink.

If you are concerned about someones drinking, offer to help. Addiction is a family disease, one person may use, but the whole family suffers.

Talk to your primary care manager for more information. DSN: 590-2900.