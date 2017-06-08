Welcome to Stuttgart: How to get AFN programming on or off post

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

Since 1942, the American Forces Network has been providing American service members, families and Department of Defense civilian employees stationed around the world with the best of American radio and television services.

Diamond anniversary

2017 marks 75 years of serving America’s finest. AFN started out May 26, 1942, as the Armed Forces Radio Service. Since then, it has operated under many different names in far off locations around the world as it followed American warriors to Europe, Asia and at sea aboard ships. Today, the overseas military audience it serves knows it simply as “AFN.”

AFN Stuttgart

The local radio station, AFN Stuttgart, broadcasts out of a new, state-of-the-art facility on Robinson Barracks and offers a variety of live and pre-recorded programming, including a garrison command update each Wednesday at 7 a.m. and the popular “Culture Corner” every Thursday at 8 a.m. AFN Stuttgart’s “The Eagle,” (FM 102.3) broadcasts live Monday through Friday from 6 to 10 a.m., again from 2 to 6 p.m. These broadcasts can also be heard on AFN 360. Visit AFN Stuttgart for more programming and contact information, and to tune in to the station via AFN 360 online streaming radio.

Receiving AFN Television Programming

AFN doesn’t own or operate signal distribution systems, explained Erik Brazones, broadcast operations officer, American Forces Radio and Television Service, Defense Media Activity.

“Military commands decide how best to accomplish signal distribution and in some instances they either do it themselves through the J6 (communications-electronics) function or they allow military Exchanges to manage the systems,” Brazens said. “Increasingly, they opt for the Exchange partnerships because television distribution is not a warfighting capability and appropriated funds to operate these systems is limited or unavailable.”

The Stuttgart military community can get AFN through cable services offered by TKS on or off post. TKS operates under contract as an AAFES concessionaire, providing phone, internet and television services.

Those living on post can get AFN programming by using the set top box available through TKS; those living off post have two options to get AFN, Brazones said. They can subscribe to the TKS package so they get personal internet and TV service at their off-post quarters, or they could use an AFN-capable signal decoder and Ku-band satellite dish just like customers of DirecTV or Dish Network use in the United States.

There are two considerations for off-post customers, Brazones noted: Landlord restrictions on placing a satellite dish on their building and the physical layout of the residence.

“If your landlord won’t allow you to place a satellite dish on the house or in the yard, then a subscription to the TKS package would be your only option to get AFN,” Brazones said. “If you can place a satellite dish on the structure or in the yard, you must have an unobstructed view of the southern sky to ‘see’ the satellite carrying AFN programming that is in a geostationary orbit above the equator. “

AFN will be soon be offering an improved high definition decoder/DVR, Brazens said.

For an overview of what AFN has to offer, visit myAFN or AFN Europe for more information.

(Editor’s note: Some of the information for this article came from American Forces Network. )