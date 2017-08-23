5 ways to stay better informed in USAG Stuttgart

With about 23,000 community members living on and off U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s multiple, dispersed, installations, it can be hard to find where to look for the latest official news and information. Doing the following will help all community members stay up-to-date on what is happening throughout the garrison.

Make sure when following the garrison Facebook page to select the setting “see first” at the top. Facebook allows users to select the level they of information that filters to your personal feed. Selecting “see first” ensures garrison announcements and posts are always in your news feed toward the top. Additional pages to follow include the Stuttgart Heath Clinic and Stay Safe. Still have a question? Message the garrison Facebook page and receive a response by the next business day. Subscribe to the daily email (below). Subscribers receive one email Mon-Fri at 6 p.m. of new information announced by the garrison. Tune in to the Command Update on AFN Radio every Wednesday from 7-8 a.m. Listen to The AFN Stuttgart radio station on 102.3FM, on AFN Decoder channel 152, and on the internet with AFN360 at http://afn360.afneurope.net Check out and share the Monthly Community Update published by the first of each month for a view of facility updates, deadlines and community events on-post to come in the month ahead. Pick up the print news on stands at the beginning of each month too. Available in central locations on-post. Check the status of a maintenance Service Order request via email. Email your Service Order Number to the Directorate of Public Works (DPW) directly to receive an update within one business day. Email: stuttgart.imcom-europe.mbx.dpw@mail.mil.To make a maintenance request, contact the Service Order Help Desk at DSN 421-6200/CIV 0711-729-6200.

