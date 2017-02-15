USAG Stuttgart’s Motorcycle Safety Course is back

By U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Safety Office

The U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Motorcycle Safety Course and training site, located at the Stuttgart Army Airfield is now open, operational and available for use. The training site provides personnel with required motorcycle training courses. Courses are being offered on the following dates and are available for registration.

March 23 – Experienced Rider Course

April 13 – Experienced Rider Course

April 20 – Motorcycle Basic Rider Course

April 27 – Intermediate Driver Training

May 18 – Experienced Rider Course

June 1 – Experienced Rider Course

Register online via U.S. Army Traffic Safety Training Program Registration System at: https://imc.army.mil/airs/Home.aspx

Note: Registration is Common Access Card (CAC) enabled.

A variety of Motorcycle Safety Foundation training courses are offered which are required for all active duty personnel to receive a valid Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) card in order to legally ride motorcycles in Europe.

Other notes for motorcycle use in Europe:

◾Personnel must have their stateside license with motorcycle endorsement or host nation license with endorsement to obtain a temporary U.S. Army Europe, Southern European Task Force, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, or U.S. Air Forces in Europe certificate of license.

◾Riders also need to temporarily register their motorcycle with vehicle registration. Successful completion of an MSF course allows permanent license and vehicle registration.

Additional information may be found at www.imcom-europe.army.mil and on the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart SharePoint portal, Installation Safety Office; Motorcycle Safety Tips, Guidance and Information, here (CAC-enabled site).

Related references: Army in Europe Regulation 190-1* Driver and Vehicle Requirements, 22 September 2016.