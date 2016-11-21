USAG Stuttgart Safety Office

The kitchen is the heart of the home, especially at Thanksgiving. Kids love to be involved in holiday preparations. Safety in the kitchen is important, especially on Thanksgiving Day when there is a lot of activity and people at home.

Did you know Thanksgiving is historically one of the most traveled holidays of the year?

Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stovetop so you can keep an eye on the food.

Stay in the home when cooking your turkey and check on it frequently.

Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay 3 feet away.

Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids.

The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.

Keep knives out of the reach of children.

Travel Safe: Carefully plan your activities and use the Travel Risk Planning System (TRiPS) online assessment tool at https://trips.safety.army.mil/army/Home.aspx (CAC/PIV required).

This tool helps you identify the risks associated with your travel plans and provides sound recommendations to make your journey successful.

*Be responsible … Don’t Drink and Drive!

*Ensure your vehicle is in good working condition before departing.

*Limit distractions while driving.

*Buckle up!

*Allow plenty of time, including frequent breaks, in your travel plans.

Five Safety Tips for Deep Frying Turkey