USAG Stuttgart Safety Office
The kitchen is the heart of the home, especially at Thanksgiving. Kids love to be involved in holiday preparations. Safety in the kitchen is important, especially on Thanksgiving Day when there is a lot of activity and people at home.
Did you know Thanksgiving is historically one of the most traveled holidays of the year?
- Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stovetop so you can keep an eye on the food.
- Stay in the home when cooking your turkey and check on it frequently.
- Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay 3 feet away.
- Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids.
- The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.
- Keep knives out of the reach of children.
Travel Safe: Carefully plan your activities and use the Travel Risk Planning System (TRiPS) online assessment tool at https://trips.safety.army.mil/army/Home.aspx (CAC/PIV required).
This tool helps you identify the risks associated with your travel plans and provides sound recommendations to make your journey successful.
*Be responsible … Don’t Drink and Drive!
*Ensure your vehicle is in good working condition before departing.
*Limit distractions while driving.
*Buckle up!
*Allow plenty of time, including frequent breaks, in your travel plans.
Five Safety Tips for Deep Frying Turkey
- Stay Away from the House – Set up the turkey fryer more than 10 feet away from your home and keep children and pets away. Never leave it unattended.
- Find Flat Ground – The oil must be even and steady at all times to ensure safety. Place the fryer on a flat, level surface and carefully gauge the amount of oil needed.
- Use a Thawed and Dry Turkey – Make sure your Thanksgiving turkey is completely thawed and dry. Extra water will cause the oil to bubble furiously and spill over. If oil spills from the fryer onto the burner, it can cause a fire.
- Monitor the Temp – Use caution when touching the fryer. The lid and handle can be very hot and could cause burns. Also be sure to keep track of the oil’s temperature as many fryers do not have their own thermostats.
- Be Prepared – Have a fire extinguisher (multipurpose, dry-powder) ready at all times in the event that the oil ignites.