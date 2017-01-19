USAREUR G3 Antiterrorism Division

House hunting? Consider these common sense suggestions for home selection off-post, and emergency planning tips to enhance your family’s safety and protection.

Prior to selecting a location:

Use an internet mapping tool such as google maps to verify the selected location provides more than one entry/exit route.

Determine availability of adequate, nearby parking.

Ensure there are no major industrial areas within close proximity of selected residence.

Safety and security question to ask:

Ask local security agencies, such as Military Police, Antiterrorism Officer, or G2 / S2 about security concerns within selected area.

Conduct a terrain walk of selected area, look for signs of attempted break-ins on doors and windows.

Does the neighborhood generally seem to be safe and well kept, or does it look run down and unsafe (check residence during daylight hours and hours of darkness)?