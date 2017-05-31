Provided by U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

What is it?

The Army observes Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May as designated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The observance coincides with the beginning of riding season for many Soldiers and serves as an early kickoff for the critical days of summer.

What has the Army done?

In 2008, the Joint Service Safety Council identified motorcycle safety as the No. 1 non-combat safety issue facing the services that results in accidents and fatalities. With summer being the peak motorcycle-riding season, Army leaders engage the riders in their organizations to increase awareness of the hazards that are ever-present.

The Army has been able to reverse the trend through engaged leadership, training and education, and as a result, accidents and fatalities have decreased. Motorcycle safety and training remain a top non-combat safety concern.

What continued efforts are planned for the future?

U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center will continue to provide information on motorcycle safety tips, best practices, and training, as well as upcoming motorcycle safety events at Army installations. The Army’s Motorcycle Mentorship Program (MMP) is a voluntary unit or installation-level organization where inexperienced and seasoned motorcycle riders are paired together to create a supportive learning environment that promotes safe and responsible riding.

The USACRC continually solicits user feedback and provides information on safe motorcycling through the MMP website and social media. A motorcycle safety subscription page on the USACRC website allows mentors and riders to receive real-time motorcycle safety information and query for existing MMP products. The USACRC’s objective is to provide current and up-to-date information and material, including topics for all riding seasons, to improve communication and information flow.

Why is this important to the Army?

More motorcycles than ever are registered on Army installations. Motorcycle riding has become the off-duty activity of choice for many Soldiers. Motorcycle accidents impact readiness and the safety of the Soldiers, Families and civilians is imperative for Army readiness.

Resources:

