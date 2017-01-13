iReport is a theater-wide reporting system for Soldiers, civilians, contractors and family members in Europe can use to report suspicious behavior to the appropriate authorities. iReport is available online and as a mobile app.

To report an imminent threat or crime in progress, immediately contact the military police office by dialing DSN 114, or reach host-nation law enforcement by dialing commercial in Germany: 112. Otherwise, to make an online report of an incident to your local authorities, visit www.eur.army.mil/iReport.