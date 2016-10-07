There are no indications of specific threats, however the threat from violent extremists and lone actors is undeniable, since the emergence of ISIL.

Recent Arrests Highlight Continued Threat

Many recent arrests highlight the continued interest in conducting attacks and the threat that law enforcement officers could be unexpectedly attacked. Lone actors and small groups of violent extremists pose a particular threat because they are already in the country and are more likely to be familiar with prospective targets. Moreover, their ability to operate in isolation and use commonly available materials or weapons makes them difficult to detect.

Individuals affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant and al-Qaida remain interested in attacking “soft targets” and continue to call for lone offender attacks.

The attacks in Germany, Turkey, Belgium, and Paris have brought the lethal reach of IS into the limelight. Military personnel, DoD civilians and contractors, and their families are encouraged to remain vigilant of their surroundings and to report all suspicious acts.

Awareness and reporting of observed suspicious activities are two mitigating factors for any developing threats. Vigilance must be maintained.

View how to report suspicious activity here.