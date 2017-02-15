That’s It – Time to Quit! smoking program at Patch Health Clinic

Provided by Cpt. Scott A. Maddox

Chief, Army Public Health Nursing Stuttgart

Are YOU ready to quit using tobacco products?

There is help. Appointments are open to TRICARE Beneficiaries.

Here are some facts:

Tobacco use causes at least 12 types of cancer and is the leading preventable cause of cancer.

It costs about $171 per month for a pack a day smoker at $5.71/pk. That’s $2084 per year up in smoke!

Tobacco use remains the leading preventable cause of disease and death in the United States, resulting in 480,000 deaths each year. About 1 of every 5 deaths.

How to start the program:

1. Search “that’s it time to quit” or visit the direct link here and begin the program. Bring the certificate to the first class. For assistance call DSN: 590-2900/civ. 06371-9464-2900.

Start the program here. The program helps you create a personal plan of action for quitting. It includes information, tools, activities and resources that can help you identify patterns or reasons for smoking, deal with withdrawal symptoms, determine your method for quitting and stay motivated. There are action items throughout the program. It is recommended to complete each action item as a building block for the completion of the program.

2. Schedule an appointment with the Stuttgart Health Clinic’s clinical pharmacist. You will be seen once per week for four weeks. Attending four appointments has shown to increase success. Call Army Public Health Nursing at DSN: 590-1602/civ. 06371-9464-1602 to help YOU begin a tobacco-free lifestyle today!

Medical Disclaimer from Health Net Federal Services (HNFS)

That’s It – Time to Quit! is designed for generally healthy people who want to quit smoking and live a healthy lifestyle. It is not a substitute for professional medical care and advice, and should be incorporated with medical care from your provider. Some information provided may not be appropriate for people with asthma, cancer, COPD, diabetes, heart disease and/or other chronic conditions. Always check with your doctor before starting any type of tobacco cessation program.