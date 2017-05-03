Skin Cancer Awareness: Early detection is key

Stuttgart Health Clinic

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States. Ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun is the main cause of skin cancer. UV radiation can also come from tanning booths or sunlamps. The most dangerous kind of skin cancer is called melanoma.

The good news? Skin cancer can almost always be cured when it’s found and treated early. Communities, health professionals, and families can work together to prevent skin cancer or detect it early on.

This May, spread the word about strategies for preventing skin cancer and encourage communities, organizations, families, and individuals to get involved.

How can Melanoma/Skin Cancer Detection and Prevention Month make a difference?

We can use this month to raise awareness about skin cancer and help people take action to prevent or detect it, both at home and in the community.

Here are just a few ideas:

Encourage families to adopt good habits together, like wearing sunscreen and limiting their time in the sun.

Motivate teachers and administrators to teach kids about the harm of UV radiation and why it’s important to protect yourself.

Identify youth leaders in your community who can talk to their peers about taking steps to prevent skin cancer.

Partner with a local hospital, state fair, or similar organization to host a skin cancer screening event.

How can I help spread the word?

We’ve made it easier for you to make a difference. This toolkit is full of ideas to help you take action today. For example: