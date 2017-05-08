Health clinic reimbursement for active duty member travel

Stuttgart Army Health Clinic

Referrals outside of 30 miles of the Stuttgart Health Clinic may be eligible for reimbursement for travel through the

Competent Medical Authority process, only applicable for active duty and authorized active duty family members.

Active duty service members must request a Competent Medical Authority (CMA) 5-7 days before the referral appointment to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC). Active duty family members must request a CMA 3-5 days before referral to LRMC. Request a CMA directly from Patient Administration.

The service member/family member sponsor is responsible for completing a local voucher in the Defense Travel System (DTS) after the appointment. The fund cite to be used is the service members unit fund cite for travel reimbursement.

Active duty family members are only reimbursed partial mileage for round-trip.

For more information contact your Patient Administration.