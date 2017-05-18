Stuttgart goes paperless for ICE comments

By Holly DeCarlo-White

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

As of May 12, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart eliminated the use of paper Interactive Customer Evaluation (ICE) comment cards throughout the garrison.

The garrison annually receives more than 6,000 ICE comments despite the available online ICE system. In 2016, almost 68 percent of all ICE comments received came in via paper comment cards. By transitioning the military community to a more electronic environment, the garrison can provide more efficient customer services. Electronic submissions are timelier and customers can expect much quicker response times versus paper cards.

“Customers who submit electronic ICE cards will receive quicker response times. In the past we picked up paper copies once a week, so if someone submitted a card on Thursday and we had picked up the cards on Wednesday, the paper card would be in the box for over a week before it was picked up and input into the system,” said Cherie Westphal, Plans Analysis Information Office (PAIO) chief.

In addition to faster response times and saving paper, going paperless will also save the PAIO staff an estimated 50 hours per month on paper cards between manual input and collection travel time. That equates to 600 hours per year or about $14,000.

To encourage electronic submissions and make it easier for customers to provide online feedback using mobile devices, service providers within the garrison will have customer cards and signage with the URL and QR code that directly accesses the ICE website.

How to submit an ICE comment – Good or Bad

Do you have a positive comment about an employee or service function, a negative comment about an experience that needs to be corrected, or a suggestion on improvements to better integrate services across the community installations we live and work: Panzer Kaserne, Patch Barracks, Kelley Barracks, Robinson Barracks and Stuttgart Army Air Field?

Along with Base Operations Support services, the garrison also provides more than 240 services to community members on a daily basis ranging from family and youth programs, to fitness centers, to housing and vehicle services, to ensuring our community’s well-being, safety and shelter.

Submitting ICE comments is an effective and efficient way for community members to give feedback anonymously or request to receive direct responses within three business days from a corresponding point of contact. Every comment and suggestion is also read by the garrison command team. The garrison commander uses ICE comments to gauge the community’s efforts to continuously improve their services to the Stuttgart military community.

To submit an ICE comment, visit www.stuttgart.army.mil and click on the “ICE” logo.

People in need of emergency response or assistance should contact the Military Police Help Desk at 0711-680-5262; for repair issues, contact the Housing Office emergency maintenance service line at 0711-7228-6200.