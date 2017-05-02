Germany’s Youth Protection Act ‘Jugendschutzgesetz’

The protection act Jugendschutzgesetz in Germany aims to protect children and young people from danger in the public eye, and also informs young people of their rights. It serves as an orientation aid for parents, guardians and educators on policies and curfews in Germany, however, that does not relieve a parent or guardian from their responsibilities to ensure the safety of their children.
All persons living in Germany must comply with these rules. This is checked by municipalities.
Stay in restaurants
Children under 16 years of age are only allowed to stay in restaurants if they are accompanied by a person who is responsible for the care of the child. Or if they eat or drink between 5-11 p.m. Adolescents from 16 years of age are allowed to stay after 24.00 until 5 in the morning, however, an adult accompaniment must be present.
When children or young people are taking part in an event organized by a recognized youth welfare organization, or are traveling, these provisions do not apply.
Stay in bars, nightclubs or comparable amusement companies
Children and adolescents are not allowed to stay in restaurants, which are run as a bar or nightclub. Same applies to comparable amusement centers.
Attendance at public dance events
Children and adolescents under the age of 16 can not stay at public dance events without adult supervision. Adolescents 16 years and older may stay until midnight.
If the dance event is carried out by a recognized sponsor of the youth welfare service, or if it is used for artistic activities or care, children may stay until 10 p.m. and young people under 16 may stay until midnight.
Presence in public casinos or gaming facilities with profit opportunities
Children and adolescents are not allowed to stay in public play halls or similar rooms, which are mainly used for gaming. There are exceptions to the public’s opportunities for gaining access during festivals, and special markets or similar events. The prerequisite is that the profit consists in goods of small value.
Presence at organized events
If a public event or a business enterprise is a source of concern for the physical, mental or emotional well being of children or adolescents, the competent authority may order that their presence is not permitted. This may include age restrictions, time limits or other conditions set by the event organizer or company.
Dispensing / consumption of spirits, spirits and foodstuffs
In restaurants, sales outlets or otherwise in the public, spirits, spirits or foodstuffs containing spirits in a small quantity may not be given to children or young people under 18 years of age, nor may they be allowed to be consumed. For other alcoholic beverages such as beer, wine, sparkling wine, this prohibition applies to children and young people under 16 years of age.
Delivery and consumption of tobacco products
Tobacco products must not be given to children or young people under the age of 18 in restaurants, sales points or otherwise in the public, nor can they be allowed to smoke.
Cannstatter Volksfest – Festzelte and Festgelände
Children and adolescents under 16 years of age are only permitted with adult supervision. Children under 6 years of age are not permitted to go to the pavilion after 8 p.m., even if they are accompanied.
Children under 14 years of age from 8 p.m. must be accompanied by adult supervision, and youth under the age of 16 are required to be accompanied from 10 p.m., if they wish to stay on the grounds.