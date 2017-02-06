What is a Sponsorship Rodeo anyway?

Story and photos by R. Slade Walters

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Public Affairs Office

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart hosts a Joint Sponsorship Rodeo event each year before the peak PCS season to ensure that sponsors are trained and ready when PCS season starts. But why is it called a “rodeo”?

“It’s called a rodeo because we round up all of the different service providers that have something to do with in-processing and sponsorship,” said Richard Calnon, USAG Stuttgart director of Human Resources.

The Joint Sponsorship Program Rodeo was designed to give leaders, sponsors and potential sponsors the information, resources and assistance they need to properly welcome personnel coming into the Stuttgart U.S. military community.

“Sponsorship is all about people helping people,” said Calnon.

The Rodeo consisted of several different information stations representing the various offices and services related to sponsorship. Booths from USAG Stuttgart Army Community Service, Europe Regional Health Command, U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Army Europe G1, and several other organizations were there training sponsors to be more effective.

Effective sponsorship helps to ensure that new people are quickly and smoothly integrated into our community.

“It will take longer for you to integrate into the community if you have a bad sponsor. A good sponsor gets you on board quicker. It’s good for you and it’s good for the government,” said Calnon.

The event was designed to provide sponsors with the information and resources needed to help ensure a smooth transition for incoming personnel and their family members – before those incoming personnel arrive.

“This event is important because sponsorship happens before people arrive,” said Maj. Alex Ramage, USAG Stuttgart executive officer.

The next Sponsorship Rodeo event is scheduled, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Exchange on Panzer Kaserne. All current and interested sponsors and community members are invited to attend.