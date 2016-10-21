U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program and the Stuttgart Veterinary Clinic partnered, Oct. 20, for a unique event while highlighting information on Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Participants and their pups gathered in costume at the Panzer Kaserne Vet Clinic to have their pictures taken for a fun costume contest, meet and mingle with fellow pet owners, and enjoy some sweet treats.

Stuttgart community members are invited to vote on the best costume via Facebook through Oct. 27. Prizes will be awarded to the top three photos with the most “Likes.”

Contestant photos are posted on both the Stuttgart Veterinary Clinic and the USAG Stuttgart ACS Facebook pages.

View additional photos on the USAG Stuttgart Flickr page, here.

For information on Domestic Violence Awareness or assistance if you or someone you know may be at risk, contact DSN: 431-3342/3362 or civ. 07031-15-3342/3362 or the 24/7 Hotline: 0176-262-48894.