Oct. 23: Burg Frankenstein Family Experience with USO
- Halloween is coming soon, and what better way to celebrate than a visit to a medieval castle that inspired the famous book by Mary Shelley. Don’t miss the annual Halloween festivities at Frankenstein Castle near Darmstadt. You may walk through the castle and see all kinds of horrific monsters, vampires, werewolves and ghosts up close—in the daylight. Sundays are Family Day at the castle and the monsters even sign autographs if you buy the card pack and are bold enough to ask! As a VIP, you can relax and warm up in the lounge between forays into the castle. The VIP buffet includes, among other things, apple juice, salads, pasta dishes, chicken and pudding. Per the venue, it is not recommended for children ages 0-6 to enter the inner courtyard with the monsters. Tour price includes transportation, VIP entrance, and USO Escort. Special Cancellation Policy applies. No discounts available.
- Departs: 11 a.m. Returns: 7:30 p.m. Cost: Ages 7 & up: $75 Child (0-6): $50.
- DSN: 431-3505/civ. 0703-115-3505
Oct. 26: Halloween Booowling with the USO
- The Galaxy Bowling and Entertainment Center, Panzer Kaserne, 6-8 p.m.
- FREE bowling, pizza, snacks, & fun – Wear your best costume to win prizes!
- Sign up by calling at 07031 2019012 or email: programs.stuttgart@uso.org.
- *A deposit of $/€20 per person or $/€60 per family will be required at sign up. Deposit returned upon arrival on the day of the event.
Oct. 27: Children’s Halloween Party
- Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 3 – 6 p.m.
- Children of the community can get a head start on their Halloween celebration and enjoy candy, crafts, and more. Come dressed in your Halloween costume to be entered to win a prize.
- DSN: 430-5232/civ. 0711-680-5232
Oct. 28: Halloween Family Fun
- Kelley Club, Kelley Barracks, 4:30 – 11 p.m.
- Bring your family and friends to the Kelley Club for a harrowing fright family fun night. Enjoy some of your favorite games (musical chairs, pop the balloon, hit the piñata, and more) with a Halloween twist. Dig into the delicious finger buffet which included, chicken wings/nuggets, meatballs, sliced pizza, spring rolls and French fries, salad bar, assorted fruits and deserts and free non-alcoholic beverages will also be included.
- Come dressed in your best Halloween costume and you are automatically entered into the costume contest. Three categories: adult (18 and older), teen (13 – 17) and child (12 and younger). Winners receive a gift basket from the Kelley Club and finish off the night with dancing as community members grab the mic and show us what they got with Karaoke.
- DSN: 421-4660/civ. 0711-729-4660
Oct. 29: Monster Bash with BOSS
- Patch Community Club, Patch Barracks, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
- Rock out to our dueling DJ’s, musically feeding off each other, providing our goons and goblins with a high energy packed performance. And don’t miss your chance to win big by entering into our spooky competitions. Winners of the Scream contest will receive a $50 Exchange gift card; best costume winners for male, female and couples will receive tickets to Europa Park’s Horror Night 10 year anniversary; if you dare to enter the fear factor bug eating challenge, you could win a PS4 with VR headset, plus accessories.
- Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers, BOSS, will be hosting a dance off contest where winners will take home gift cards, backpacks, and BOSS swag. Thrilling Halloween cocktails such as Vampire Sweet Juice, Bloody Mary and more will be all the rave that night. For only $5, get your scare on and one freshly hacked grilled item served by our favorite Halloween special guest, “The Butcher”.
- Tickets are on sale at the Patch Community Club, Java Café, Panzer Fitness Center, Galaxy Bowling and Entertainment Center, Kelley Club and RB Club, while tickets last. (Tickets may be available at the door. Limited sales).
- Event is open to U.S. ID cardholders 18 and older and their authorized guest.
- DSN: 430-5433/civ. 0711-680-5433
Oct. 29: Glow Run
- Patch Fitness Center, Patch Barracks, 6 p.m.
- Halloween isn’t just about candy and treats. This year partake in the 2016 Glow Run 5k and have some healthy fun. Registration is $10 at the Patch and Panzer Fitness Centers. Participants are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and glow gear. Glow sticks and glow necklaces will be given out for this first nighttime run. Race is pet and stroller friendly.
- DSN: 430-5386/civ. 0711-680-5386
Oct. 29: Burg Frankenstein VIP Fright Night with USO
- If you love to be frightened, then don’t miss the annual Halloween festivities for adults at Frankenstein Castle. You’ll be able to walk through the castle and see all kinds of horrific monsters! Be sure to bring a friend, after all, you never know what comes out after dark…. Unlike Family Day, the monsters won’t be friendly on this night!! The VIP lounge offers a delicious buffet dinner with aperitif, salad and hors d’oeuvres, warm buffet and dessert buffet (additional beverages not included). Between rounds through the castle ruins, there are snack and drink stands or you can come and go into the VIP lounge. Feel free to wear a costume—Halloween’s not just for children anymore! By requirement of the castle, this tour is only for ages 14 and older. Tour price includes transportation, entrance, VIP lounge/meal and USO Escort.
- *NOTE: MONSTERS ARE ALLOWED TO TOUCH, PULL, GRAB AND FRIGHTEN GUESTS!*
- Special Cancellation Policy applies. No discounts available.
- Departs: 4:30 p.m. Returns: 1:30 a.m. (Sun), Cost: All Seats (14+ only): $145.
- DSN: 431-3505/civ. 0703-115-3505
Oct. 31: Halloween Trick-Or-Treating
- All installations, 5-8 p.m.
- See Visitor Policy and On-Post Rules.
Note: Candy donations from the community to support the event are welcomed and can be brought to the USO Center, Building 2915, third floor on Panzer Kaserne.