Super Bowl Events in Stuttgart

Super Bowl Sunday Sale

On Feb. 4, stop in the Patch Arts and Crafts Center from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. All merchandise is 25%. Sale does not include the frame shop, consignment, class fees, ceramics, balloons or framing.

For sale information, contact DSN: 430-5270/civ. 0711-680-5270.

Super Bowl Watch Party

Catch the big game, Feb. 5, with good food and company at the Kelley Club, Kelley Barracks from 10 p.m.– 4 a.m. This event is perfect for families, and single service members too. Free nonalcoholic beverages will be available for designated drivers. Super Bowl Special Combo menu includes 10-piece chicken wings or nugget basket with fries for $7 and Margherita Pizza $6, and $1 for each additional topping.

For information, contact DSN: 421-4660/civ. 0711-729-4660.

The RB Club is Open

The community club on Robinson Barracks, Building 168 will be open, Feb. 5, for watching the big game from 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Super Bowl Monday Half-Day Schedule



U.S. Army Europe (USAREUR) will observe a half-day schedule following the Super Bowl, Monday, Feb. 6. The duty day begins at 1 p.m. Civilian employees are encouraged, but not required, to take annual leave or compensatory time. Subordinate commanders and supervisors will ensure each place of duty is fully manned no later than 1 p.m. Normal duty hours resume, Feb. 7.

NOTE: Personnel should check with their chain of command for their individual units policy on training holidays.

Click here for the USAREUR Training Holiday Schedule.

Don’t Drive Drowsy

Historically, an increase in auto accidents in Europe has occurred on the Monday following the Super Bowl due to persons driving while tired after staying up late to watch the big game.

Learn the warning signs of drowsy driving while tired, provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention:

Yawning or blinking frequently.

Difficulty remembering the past few miles driven.

Missing your exit.

Drifting from your lane.

Hitting a rumble strip on the side of the road.

If you experience any of these warnings signs, pull over to rest or change drivers. Simply turning up the radio or opening the window are not effective ways to keep you alert. For more warning signs visit American Academy of Sleep Medicine or visit cdc.gov.

Check out the commissary for your big game ‘eats’

By DeCA Corporate communications

When it comes to saving money on the menus for their football playoffs viewing party, service members and their families can score big if they remember their commissary, said Tracie Russ, the Defense Commissary Agency’s director of sales.

“We are ready to provide what you need – chicken wings, veggie and fruit trays, pizzas, sodas, water, snacks and the ingredients for that special dip and more – for whatever big game party you’re hosting,” Russ said. “With the money you’ll save, you might even think about getting a larger TV screen at your local exchange.”

With the football playoffs in full swing, commissary patrons will see displays in their stores highlighting the promotions and sales for those big game football parties.

Before visiting their store, Russ encourages commissary patrons to use www.commissaries.com to help them maximize their big game savings before they shop. Website visitors can access Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons, the “Sales and Events” page, the sales flyer and the “Savings Aisle” for promotional prices and more.

Customers should check their local commissary for details on dates and times of the following promotions:

Kraft Heinz Company is ready for the big game. They’re offering coupon deals and increased incentives for patrons during the Super Bowl timeframe (Jan. 16 – Feb. 12). Nineteen prizes of $500 in commissary gift cards will be given away stateside, and there will be two $500 winners overseas. The online sweepstakes runs through Feb. 5. In-store displays will have entry forms, and no purchase is necessary. Participating brands: Heinz, Ore-Ida, Bagel Bites, Kraft Natural Cheese, Jell-O Puddings and Gelatins, Breakstone’s and Knudsen Sour Cream, Kraft Dinners, Kraft Salad Dressings, Kraft BBQ Sauce, Oscar Mayer Bacon and Hot Dogs, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Maxwell House Coffee, Planters Peanuts, Taco Bell, Cool Whip and Grey Poupon. Pistachios, almonds, chips and hummus. Patrons visiting the produce department can always get their fruit and vegetable trays as well as see significant discounts on pistachios and almonds. Also, shoppers who purchase Stacey’s chips will get a coupon for Sabra Hummus.

“Your commissary benefit can save you a bunch on your party ‘eats,’” Russ said. “With more money in your wallet, you can relax, enjoy the game and munch on those tasty snacks.”