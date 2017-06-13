How to sign up for AtHoc emergency notifications, step by step

What is AtHoc?

AtHoc is a mass alert notification tool used to notify personnel in the Stuttgart community of closures, extreme weather, threats to the community, and other emergencies requiring immediate notification to the Stuttgart community.

U.S. Army Europe has directed that all tenant units register service members, DOD civilians, and contractors, on the AtHoc Alert Notification System. Family members are encouraged, but not required, to register.

AtHoc Self-Service Registration (CAC Users)

From a Common Access Card (CAC) enabled computer, using the CAC of the individual registering in AtHoc , go to the AtHoc self-registration link: https://warnings1.army.mil/SelfService/2026328 Select the “MY PROFILE” tab on the top of the screen. Select the “EDIT” button on the top right of the screen. Under Basic Info: Enter your “First Name”, “Last Name”, and create a display name of first space last (ex. John Smith) Under Basic Info: Double click on the forward slash to the right of “USAG Stuttgart*” and select your organization by selecting the arrow pointing to the right of each column. When you locate your organization, click on the circle to select, and then click apply. Under Basic Info: Choose your Primary Work Location from the drop down menu to the right of “Primary Work Location” Under Numbers: Enter your work #, Home #, or Cell # using the following format: 011-49-XXXXXXXXXXX, and drop the first “0” of your phone number. Note: Your phone number will not work if you don’t use at least one dash. As all phone calls are dialed from the United States, you must use commercial phone numbers in place of DSN phone numbers (i.e. 01149-703-115-XXXX for a DSN line on Panzer Kaserne). After you enter the phone number correctly, a pop up will say “invalid number” regardless of the information you enter. Click “accept as is” to continue. You must enter a cell phone and home phone number to be reached after duty hours. Text messaging should be the same as your cell phone. Under “Online addresses” enter your work email (mandatory) and home email (optional). Select “Save” in the top right corner of the screen. Upon completion of this final step you are officially entered into Stuttgart’s AtHoc system and will be alerted if an incident occurs.

For Dependents:

Service members can register one dependent in addition to themselves in the self-service registration system above. Dependents can also download the mobile app.

The AtHoc Notifier App for Smart Phones can be downloaded in addition to official self-service registration completed by the sponsor. Dependents can register on a mobile device and receive the same information as their sponsor, however, they will only receive messages via the AtHoc notifier app, and not by phone call or email. Multiple dependents can register using the sponsor’s official email address. Set-up AtHoc Notifier™ easily following these four steps:

Download & Install: Go to the Apple App or Google Play stores, search for AtHoc or click one of the links below:

Apple users – click here

Android users – click here

Register: Open the app and enter your email address. Dependents: use the official email address of your sponsor.

Verify: Verify the email address. Sponsors go to your email inbox and copy and paste the link to “Verify Now.”

Enter Organization Code “usa-stutt”: Return to the app to enter your organization code usa-stutt to complete the process. Note: If you verified your email address on your mobile device, this step will be done automatically.

That’s it! AtHoc Notifier is now ready to go, and you can take it wherever you go.

Out-Processing: Cancel/Change AtHoc



Update Information:

Go to the AtHOC self-registration link (CAC only): https://warnings1.army.mil/SelfService/2026328 Select the “MY PROFILE” tab on the top of the screen. Select the “EDIT” button on the top right of the screen.

Delete Account: Contact the USAG Stuttgart Emergency Management Protection Branch officer to be removed, or for technical issues at DSN: 431-2031/civ. 0703-115-2031.