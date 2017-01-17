USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs Office



Editors Note: This list was last verified and updated May 2016.

Private Organizations and the volunteers that champion these organizations play a big role in the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart military community, from youth programs, to spouse and unit support, to veteran care, education, networking and personal growth and readiness.

Service Member Organizations:

Adjutant General’s Corps regimental Association, Sub-chapter Stuttgart (AGCRA-S)

American Society of Military Comptrollers (ASMC)

Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA)

ECJ1 Booster Club

OutServce-Servicemembers Legal Defense Network (OS-SLDN)

Screamin’ Wyverns – Navy

Special Forces Association, Chapter V

Stuttgart Area Top III Association – Air Force

Stuttgart Petty Officers’ Association of Stuttgart and the Stuttgart Chief Petty Officers’ Association (SCPOA)

Stuttgart Rising 6 – Air Force

Stuttgart Semper Fi Club – Marines

Stuttgart Special Operations Association (SSOA)

Veteran Organizations:

American Legion Stuttgart Post #6

Harold Washington Military Lodge #128

Mozart Military Lodge #69

Stuttgart Military Lodge #581

Stuttgart Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #10810

Groups that organize annual service branch balls:

Organization 1775 (Army)

Stuttgart Ball Committee (Air Force)

Stuttgart Zumwalt Ball Committee (Navy)

Volunteer and Professional Organizations:

United Service Organizations (USO)

American Red Cross Stuttgart Station

Stuttgart Community Spouses’ Club (SCSC), this group also runs the Patch Thrift Shop.

Americans Working Around the Globe (AWAG)

Professional Certification Board of Alcohol and Drug Counselors-Germany

Career and Transition Assistance:

Association of the United States Army (AUSA)

In addition to the Soldier For Life Transition Assistance program, available to all service members of any branch within USAG Stuttgart, and the Army Community Service Employment Readiness Programs which are open to dependents and civilians, AUSA aids in employment transition assistance and job placement. AUSA hosts a job fair on-post each year to connect retiring military community members, dependents and civilians, with career and transition guidance.

Cultural Heritage, Fraternal or Religious Organizations

Alice R. Matthews Chapter #77

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Theta Theta Lambda Chapter

Benjamin Brown Chapter #122

Black Forest Quilt Guild (BFQG)

Blacks In Government

District Eight Knights Templar

Donald H. Coleman Consistory #329

Elmer T. Hawkins Lodge #113

Germany Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

Harriet R. Tubman Chapter #40

James C. Baker Jr. Council #4

Kappa Alpha Psi

Knights of Columbus-Chaplain Charles Watters Council #8792

NAACP Stuttgart Branch #2343

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Theta Rho International Chapter

Philippine American German Association of the Stuttgart Area (PAGASA)

Pyramid Lodge #238, F&AM Prince Hall Affiliated

Sports Organizations

Competitive Athletic Sports Europe

National Ski Patrol System (NSPS), European Division

Patch Ski Club

Piranhas Swim Team for youth

Sitzmarkers Ski and Board Club

Stuttgart American Little League

Stuttgart Eagles Basketball Club for youth

Stuttgart German-American Wandering Club that hosts “volksmarch” walking trails and trips.

Stuttgart Ski Patrol

United States Youth Soccer

School organizations:

Stuttgart Elementary School PTA

Patch Elementary School PTA

Robinson Barracks Elementary (RBES) PTSA

Patch Middle School PTSA

Stuttgart High School PTO

Stuttgart High School Music Booster Club

Scout Troops

Boy Scouts (Venture Crew 44 and Troops 44, 113, 119, 254, 324)

Cub Scouts (Packs 44, 113, 324, 154)

USA Girl Scouts Overseas

To register a group or organization with USAG Stuttgart, or for more information on any of these private organizations, or organizations not listed above, contact Family and MWR at civ. 0711-729-2622.