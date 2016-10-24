Army & Air Force Exchange Service Public Affairs

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will help military kids hone in on the perfect holiday gift idea to find at the Panzer Exchange when its 2016 Toyland toy book is released Oct. 21 in the continental United States and Nov. 4 elsewhere.

Stocked with the hottest fall toys for boys and girls of all ages, the Toyland toy book features a special assortment of toys tested by real military children, identifiable by the Military Brat-Approved logo, including products from Disney, Hasbro, Barbie, Lego, Nerf, Little Tikes, Fisher-Price, Mattel and Huffy.

“The Military Brat Approved program is just another example of the Exchange’s efforts to serve the unique needs of the greatest customers in the world,” said Store Manager Sam, Shinault. “We want to make sure that the holidays—or any gift-giving occasion—leaves a smile on the faces of our customers’ military brats.”

The toy book’s cover will feature a caricature of Alexander Johnson, who won a $500 Exchange gift card for winning the Exchange’s 2016 Toyland sweepstakes. Johnson was selected from nearly 200 young Exchange shoppers worldwide who submitted in 10 words or less what it means to them to be a military brat. His entry read, “What it means to be a Military Brat…..It means coming home to a hero every day!!!”

The Exchange is also offering fee-free layaway through Dec. 24 to help parents keep their military brats’ gifts away from prying eyes before the holidays. For information on fee-free layaway, contact your local Exchange’s customer service desk.

Shoppers can also visit shopmyexchange.com to browse the season’s hottest toys. Online purchases of $49 ship for free when paying with a MILITARY STAR® card.