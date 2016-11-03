The U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Equal Opportunity office and community Equal Opportunity Leaders are hosting two National American Indian Heritage Month events under this year’s theme: “Serving Our Nations.”

The observances are scheduled, Nov. 15 at the Kelley Club on Kelley Barracks and Nov. 16 at the Panzer Kaserne Community Club, located outside of Panzer Kaserne, from noon to 1:30 p.m. respectively.

The event program features guest speaker, Kendall Old Elk, a member of the Apsaalooke nation, or Crow Tribe, from the South Central part of the state of Montana, in the U.S. Kendall Old Elk is a Native American advocate that speaks on Native American issues in the U.S. and abroad through Europe.

November is National American Indian Heritage Month, or as it is commonly referred to, American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month. The month is a time to celebrate rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories and to acknowledge the important contributions of Native people. Heritage Month is also an opportune time to educate the general public about tribes, to raise a general awareness about the unique challenges Native people have faced both historically and in the present, and the ways in which tribal citizens have worked to conquer these challenges.

Open to all community members to attend. For more information or to participate in the EO event, contact DSN: 430-7945.

