Community Blog, Features

How to obtain gas cards, POV or rental car

September 19, 2016

USAREUR POV

Customers can obtain a gas card for a U.S. Army Europe (USAREUR) plated vehicle by taking their vehicle registration directly to the customer service desk at the Main Exchange on Panzer Kaserne.

Rental Vehicles

To obtain the tax-free gas authorization, bring the following to the Customs Office, Building 2913, Room 303 on Panzer Kaserne:

  • ID card
  • TDY orders if applicable
  • The rental contract
  • Rental vehicle registration

For other customs related questions, contact DSN: 431-2731/civ. 07031-15-2731.

 