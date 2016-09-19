USAREUR POV
Customers can obtain a gas card for a U.S. Army Europe (USAREUR) plated vehicle by taking their vehicle registration directly to the customer service desk at the Main Exchange on Panzer Kaserne.
Rental Vehicles
To obtain the tax-free gas authorization, bring the following to the Customs Office, Building 2913, Room 303 on Panzer Kaserne:
- ID card
- TDY orders if applicable
- The rental contract
- Rental vehicle registration
For other customs related questions, contact DSN: 431-2731/civ. 07031-15-2731.