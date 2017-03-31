Getting a USAREUR driver’s license in Stuttgart

Driver’s Testing Training Program

The U.S. Army in Europe driver’s license allows service members, civilians and their family members to drive in Germany and much of Europe without going through the process of attaining a local driver’s license. Although people visiting Europe from the U.S. can usually drive for short periods on a driver’s license from the U.S. and an international driver’s license, personnel arriving on permanent change of station orders cannot because they fall into a different category based on the Status of Forces Agreement.

Personnel arriving on orders to Stuttgart must obtain a USAREUR driver’s license, no exception. An international driver’s permit alone does not give you authority to operate a USAREUR-plated vehicle. Additionally, you cannot legally drive a rental car while you wait for your vehicle to arrive without a USAREUR driver’s license.

Fortunately, obtaining this license is part of the Stuttgart garrison in-processing, check in with Central Processing, Building 2913 on Panzer Kaserne for information and to attend in-processing within two days after arrival to Stuttgart.

To get a USAREUR driver’s license, personnel must take an orientation class followed by a test that consists of road-sign identification and a series of questions pertaining to German and European traffic laws. The fee for the class and test is $20, and an appointment is not necessary. Personnel must present a stateside driver’s license to take the test and are advised to keep their stateside driver’s license with them, as well as their USAREUR license, when driving.

More information, including the USAREUR driving manual and a practice test which can help prepare personnel for the test, can be found at the USAREUR Registry of Motor Vehicles’ website: http://www.eur.army.mil/rmv/ or visit http://www.usareurpracticetest.com.



Study materials are available from the USAREUR Registry of Motor Vehicles website at http://www.hqusareur.army.mil/rmv/drivers_handbook.htm.

Driver Testing Station

Room 301, Building 2913, Panzer Kaserne

Telephone: DSN: 431- 2007/civ. 07031-15-2007



Take the test online prior to PCS

Personnel on official orders to Germany with a Common Access Card and their family members with a Department of Defense ID card are authorized to use this application to complete the U.S. Forces Certification of License training and exam prior to arrival. Family members should use their DoD identification number located on the front of the ID to log on. The online certification is valid for sixty days and must be valid on arrival in the Drivers Testing Office.



Go to http://jko.jten.mil

Enroll in the Orientation is “USA-007 ,U.S. Forces Driver’s Training Program for Europe,” followed by the test “USA-007-B, U.S. Forces Driver’s Training Program for Europe-Final Course Exam.”

Wait two business days (48 hours) and then come to the Driver’s Testing Training Station to be issued a POV license.

What if I have a visitor who needs to drive a USAREUR-plated vehicle?



The best course of action is to have visitors get an international driver’s permit before arrival.

When your visitors arrive, take them to the customs office. The customs officers will need the following:

■ International drivers permit (If the visitor arrives without an international driver’s permit, they must have their valid stateside driver’s license translated from a court approved translator in Germany).

■ The visitor’s passport

■ The sponsor’s (vehicle owner’s) registration of the vehicle that will be operated by the visitor.

Once the above criterion have been met, the customs office will issue an exception to policy letter. The visitor must carry the letter, passport, stateside license translation or international driver’s license whenever they are operating the sponsor’s vehicle

Read more information at http://www.spangdahlem.af.mil/library/factsheets/factsheet.asp?id=4196.