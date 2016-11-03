By Sallie Cauthers,

DeCA marketing and mass media specialist

Commissaries worldwide are featuring special promotions in November including high-value coupon booklets for free frozen turkeys that help recognize the sacrifices of military service.

“Our military families face hardships each and every day, whether it is another deployment separating families, trying to make ends meet on a tight budget, or being stationed overseas far away from home,” said Tracie Russ, the Defense Commissary Agency’s sales director.

“This November we recognize all our military – active duty, Guard and Reserve and retirees – and their family members. And to all the war veterans who have fought for our freedom and the right to live in a free democracy in America,” she added. “The commissaries will be showing their thanks through military veterans’ commemoration ceremonies, Veterans Day holiday weekend sales and our seasonal promotions throughout November.”

One of the month’s biggest promotions is the annual free turkey event worldwide included in high-value coupon booklets. The free turkey promotion coincides with special discounted fresh turkeys available in all stores. Patrons are reminded to check out the online Sales Flyer at www.commissaries.com or get a copy at the store entrance.

Throughout November, the commissary’s industry partners – vendors, suppliers and brokers – are collaborating with stores to offer discounts beyond everyday savings. Overseas stores may have substitute events for certain promotional programs. Customers are asked to check their local commissary for details on dates and times for the following promotions:

“Your Turkey Could Be Free” coupon booklet! This worldwide promotion revolves around a 24-page recipe booklet with coupons valued at more than $59. The coupons provide commissary shoppers with significant savings or free turkeys when purchasing their holiday meal essentials. Vendors include Kraft Foods, Kellogg’s, Campbell’s, Pepperidge Farms, Frito Lay, Chinet, General Mills, Hefty/Reynolds Wrap, Fresh Express, Nabisco, Quaker, Del Monte, College Inn, Persil, French’s, Entenmann’s, Nexium, Kimberly-Clark, Ocean Spray, P&G, Heinz and Johnsonville. Look for these recipe/coupon booklets in your local commissary beginning Nov. 1, with coupons good through Dec. 31.

Fresh turkeys at low prices will be available at stateside commissaries beginning Nov. 19, while supplies last. Check out the sales flyer on commissaries.com for details.
"Celebrate the Holidays" with General Mills. This holiday cooking and baking event will be supported with high value in-store coupons.

NFL Gift Card. With any purchase of four Campbell's Chunky soup or chili can items, patrons can enter for a chance to win a $100 NFL Gift Card when they use their Commissary Rewards Card. Promotion open worldwide from Nov. 1 to Jan. 3, 2017.

Army-Navy football tickets. From Nov. 1-15, Nabisco will be offering a chance to win one of 20 pairs of tickets to the Army-Navy Game when patrons use their Commissary Rewards Card. The game is being played at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, Dec. 10. Travel and hotel expenses will not be covered for the winners.

Join the Kelley Barracks Commissary Nov. 10 at 11:30 a.m. in honor of Veterans Day.