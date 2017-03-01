Bazaar brings European shopping to Patch Barracks

USAG Stuttgart Family & MWR Marketing

The Stuttgart Community Spouses’ Club (SCSC) along with Stuttgart Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) will host the community’s annual Spring Bazaar March 17-19 on Patch Barracks. The Bazaar will be open Friday from 10 am to 7 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Over 60 vendors will offer antiques, home décor, jewelry, artwork, cheese, wine, pottery, and more in the Patch Fitness Center and two tents in the surrounding area. Several new vendors will be added to the mix this year bringing refurbished furniture from Italy, 3D Art, gourmet vinegar and mustard and Red Ceramics from Sicily.

Again this year the SCSC was chosen as the contractor to handle the day-to-day operations and event planning so the community benefits in a number of ways. For shoppers, the Spring Bazaar is all about getting those coveted collectibles from across Europe without ever having to leave Patch Barracks. For the greater Stuttgart military community, proceeds from the Bazaar are returned in the form of scholarships, welfare grants and donations to clubs, organizations, and schools. In 2015/2016 over $385,000 in Bazaar and Thrift Shop proceeds were gifted to the community by the SCSC.

“We are thrilled to once again be part of the Spring Bazaar here in Stuttgart,” said Jennie Baumback, the SCSC Bazaar Chair. “We’ve added some new vendors who are really excited to come. We hope the entire community will support the Bazaar by volunteering and of course by shopping! Many people in the military community benefit from the Bazaar proceeds so we invite everyone to be part of the fun.”

“Over 600 volunteers are needed to make this event happen,” said Cate Valentino, the SCSC Volunteer Chair. “Prior to the Bazaar Grand Opening there are tents to construct, vendor areas to mark off, tables and benches to be placed. After the Bazaar we need to tear down all those items.” Volunteers are needed from March 8-21 to work as tent builders, finance runners, credit card machine operators, ID card checkers, and hospitality volunteers. Volunteers receive Red Carpet shopping opportunities from 9 am to 10 am on March 17 before the Bazaar opens as well as being entered into a “volunteer only“ raffle.

The Bazaar also features private organizations offering drawings, information and an assortment of cuisine in addition to food being provided by Family and MWR.

The Bazaar is open to all valid Military ID cardholders, NATO Forces, civilians, and reservists with TDY orders. Shoppers may bring guests, but guests are not allowed to make purchases. Visa, MC, American Express, dollars, and euros are accepted. No pets allowed.