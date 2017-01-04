Winter tires

German federal law, since 2010, specifically mandates the use of winter tires/all-season when conditions are icy. European winter tires have two kinds of markings: a snowflake for snow tires or M+S for tires designed to work in “matsch und schnee” — mud and snow.

All-season or all-weather tires may also have the M+S marking and are acceptable for winter driving. The laws also apply to motorbikes, trucks and buses, regardless of whether the driver is the owner or is renting the vehicle.

While there is no specific time period during which winter tires are required, many German drivers use the rule of thumb “von O bis O” – from O to O – meaning snow tires should be put on in October and remain on until Ostern (Easter).

If your winter vacation takes you to another country, e.g. Austria or Switzerland, check what these countries’ rules are. The European Road Safety website is a good resource with a helpful, free GoingAbroad mobile app: ec.europa.eu/transport/road_safety/going_abroad/index_en.htm

Only snow tires without spikes or studs are allowed in Germany. Tires designed for snow function better than multi-purpose tires. All tires must have at least 1.6 millimeters of tread depth, but for maximum safety tires with less than 4 millimeters should be replaced.

A one euro coin can be used for a quick “tread check.” When placed in the tire’s tread, you should not be able to see the golden edge of the coin. If you can, the tire needs to be replaced. Winter tires offer better protection than all-season models, and it’s best if all four tires match.

The German automobile club ADAC recommends using tires that carry the “three peak mountain” seal, the mark of snow tires that meet the highest standards.

German regulations

Section 2, paragraph 3a of the German Road Traffic Regulations states the following for drivers of cars, motorcycles, heavy vehicles and buses:

Slush and slippery surfaces due to ice and snow, black ice or white frost are considered as winter conditions when summer tires may impact road safety.

Mud and snow tires and all-season tires marked with M+S can be considered winter tires.

Motorcycles must also be equipped with mud and snow tires.

Heavy vehicles and buses must have winter tires fitted onto their drive axles.

Agricultural and forestry vehicles are exempt.

Penalties in Germany for driving without winter tires

If you get caught driving without the correct tires on your vehicle, you can get a 40-euro ticket. If you cause an accident or create a road hazard or traffic jam as a result of not having the correct tires on your vehicle you can expect an 80-euro ticket and a point against your license. Police can assign blame to a motorist involved in a winter accident whose car does not have snow tires installed, regardless of who caused the accident. In addition, some insurance companies may deny coverage to motorists driving with summer tires on winter roads.

Drivers who are unsure about winter tire requirements can contact the USAG Stuttgart vehicle registration at DSN: 431-2833/civ. 07031-15-2833 or the Safety Office at DSN: 431-3132/civ. 07031-15-3132.

Pay attention with rental cars

Don’t take for granted that rental cars are equipped with winter tires during the winter season. It is always your responsibility as the driver to ensure that the vehicle you operate is in a roadworthy condition, which includes suitable tires. You should clearly request winter tires when you reserve the car, and verify they are installed before accepting the car. Rental companies may charge an extra fee for winter tires.

Tire chains in Germany

In some areas snow chains may be required, but only as directed by road signs or police. The maximum speed while driving a vehicle with chains is 50 kilometers per hour.

Winter driving tips

When it comes to driving on ice, The Weather Channel sums it up best: Don’t drive at all, if you can avoid it.

There are times, however, when you simply have no choice but to get behind the wheel in less-than-ideal conditions. To make the best of it, remember that preparation and common sense go a long way toward making a safe journey.

“Steering, braking and traction are key to preventing accidents on ice,” said Walt Beckman, program manager, Driving Directorate, U.S. Army Combat Readiness/Safety Center. “Also starting out in a lower gear helps with traction issues.”

Three other elements for driving on icy and snow-covered roads are staying alert, slowing down and staying in control, according to Beckman.

Motor vehicles should be checked prior to winter weather, same as when summer arrives. Maintenance checks include tires and tire pressure, battery, belts and hoses, lights, oil, brakes and exhaust system, heater and defroster, windshield wipers and ignition system.

Keeping food, water and warm clothing in the vehicle makes sense, along with ensuring your cell phone is charged. Plus, let someone know when you leave, where you’re going and when you should arrive.

The Weather Channel also advises drivers to decrease their speed to leave plenty of room to stop, allowing at least three times more space than usual between vehicles. Drivers should also brake gently to avoid skidding; if the wheels start to lock, ease off the brake.

On-post road conditions and installation closures

When winter weather strikes on an early weekday morning, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart community members can check the status of roads on-post and information about any cancellations, closures or delays.

The garrison uses Facebook to keep the community informed when decisions are made that impact operations due to the weather.

On business days during the winter months, notifications are posted by the Installation Operations Center (IOC) to the official USAG Stuttgart Facebook page at www.facebook.com/USAGarrisonStuttgart by 5:30 a.m. The page is accessible to all Internet users via desktop or mobile device using a web browser, even to people without a Facebook account.

The USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs Office and IOC use Facebook for these weather announcements because it is the fastest and most reliable way to reach the widest number of people throughout the Stuttgart U.S. military community.

Facebook users are encouraged to visit the USAG Stuttgart page directly and not wait for announcements to appear in their personal feed, as the feed could be significantly delayed.

Additionally, traffic updates air daily during the morning show on American Forces Network Stuttgart (102.3 FM or via the mobile app AFN360) and community members can also call the Weather and Road Condition Hotline for a recorded update at DSN: 431-3744/civ. 07031-15-3744.

How on-post road conditions are assessed



Military Police patrols start assessing routes at midnight, and continue every hour during periods of inclement weather, according to the USAG Stuttgart director of Emergency Services.

Based on these reports, the garrison commander decides if road conditions warrant additional precautions to minimize risk to community members, including delaying or cancelling schools, reducing garrison support to only essential services, cancelling events and trips, and/or limiting government vehicle movement to critical or emergency missions only. This decision is made by 5:30 a.m. The same process is used if road conditions change during the day to determine if early release is warranted. Emergency and essential services will continue regardless of weather or road conditions.

Announcements regarding service member and employee work-reporting instructions during times of delayed or closed operations only apply to the garrison organizations and its workforce, the Logistics Readiness Center and Department of Defense Dependents Schools.

Road conditions are only assessed on-post and only apply to roads on USAG Stuttgart installations. Road conditions off-post are not assessed by the Military Police. Individual drivers are strongly encouraged to perform a self-assessment regarding their individual off-post commuting routes.

Work with leadership

For those who work for U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command, Special Operations Command Europe or any other organizations, work delays and early releases are only authorized by individual leadership channels.

Winter Driving Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Do I have to have winter tires or all-season tires during winter weather?

A: Either type is acceptable for winter use, so long as they have the “M + S” marking or this symbol: on the sidewall.

Q: Should I under-inflate my tires in winter so I get better traction?

A: No, tires should be kept at recommended levels at all times. Under inflated tires can cause slower steering reaction and increase your risk of losing control of your vehicle.

Q: How worn can my tires be before they are unsafe?

A: All tires should have at least 1.6 millimeters of tread depth, but for maximum safety, tires with less than 4 millimeters should be replaced. See article for tips on measuring tread depth.

Q: If road conditions are black I can stay home, right?

A: Not necessarily. Tenant commanders in the USAG Stuttgart footprint make their own operational decisions in inclement weather. Check with your chain of command or leadership to find out your organization’s standard procedures.

Q: Where I can find more information about winter driving safety?

A: The U.S. Army Safety Center has a number of resources on their website at https://safety.army.mil

AE Pamphlet 190-34 (Drivers Handbook and Examination Manual for Germany); German Federal Ministry of Transport, Building and Urban Development website: www.bmvi.de; The U.S. Army Safety Center; The European Road Safety Website: ec.europa.eu.