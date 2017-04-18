Zumba now on Panzer, coming to Kelley

Zumba is now available Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Panzer Fitness Center, and new classes will be coming to Kelly Fitness center beginning in May.

Zumba is a a total workout, combining all elements of fitness – cardio, muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility, boosted energy set to Latin and international rhythms, mixing low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning dance fitness party. The instructor shows you the moves for each song, usually starting at a basic level and providing more options as you go. You can dance to your comfort level and take breaks whenever you need them; it’s truly a class for all abilities and all ages. Classes are $5 per session and can be paid for at the front desk before the class.

All you need is a pair of comfortable shoes and a desire to have fun!

Find the full schedule of fitness classes at: https://stuttgart.armymwr.com