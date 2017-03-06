Women’s History Month observance March 22

Stuttgart’s Equal Opportunity Office and community Equal Opportunity Leaders are hosting a Women’s History Month observance event March 22 at the Panzer Community Club (old firehouse) from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The event guest speaker is Tawania L. Kovacs, director of Army Community Service (ACS).

The National Women’s History Month theme for 2017 honors women who have shaped America’s history and its future through their public service and government leadership. Although often overlooked and undervalued, collectively women have dramatically influenced our public policy and the building of viable institutions and organizations. From championing basic human rights to ensuring access and equal opportunity for all Americans, women have led the way in establishing a stronger and more democratic country.

For more information or to participate contact DSN: 430-7945 or email mark.c.quintanilla.mil@mail.mil.