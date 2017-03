The Stuttgart Health Clinic and Bavaria Medical Command mTBI (Mild Traumatic Brain Injury) Clinic invites community members and personnel in Stuttgart to join forces to raise awareness of brain injury by

participating in Hats for TBI Day, March 22.



Health Clinic personnel will be donning a variety of fun hats and providing information on TBI.

Join in to raise awareness and wear a hat (as novel and wacky as possible!) for the day.

Learn more about TBI here.