Announcements, Kelley Barracks, Panzer Kaserne, Patch Barracks, Robinson Barracks, Schools & Youth

Watch the SHS graduating class of 2017 LIVE

June 1, 2017

Congratulations are in order for the new graduating class of Stuttgart High School senior students. For the first time in Stuttgart, family members and friends stateside and abroad can view a live stream of the Senior Awards Ceremony from the school’s auditorium, and High School Graduation.

For those unable to attend the ceremony in person in Stuttgart, Germany, the school will host a live broadcast for viewers at home. Tune in Central European Time (CET) to be a part of the program and watch loved ones of Stuttgart High School walk the stage for their awards and diploma.

Senior Awards Ceremony

The broadcast is scheduled from 9:30-11 a.m. CET on June 2.

Note: Best viewed using a Chrome internet browser. 

Web Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WLi3Hzr9Ti4

Share with your family and friends stateside for viewing.

Graduation

The broadcast will begin prior to 7 p.m. CET on June 7.

Note: Best viewed using a Chrome internet browser.

Web Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RmfAPi_xDTM

The full list of students graduating are as follows in alphabetical order by last name:

Stuttgart HS Class of 2017 Graduates

Kira Adams

Harrison Aiton

Kiara Ali

Tatiana Alvarez

Meaghan Ambelang

Crystal Andres

Valen Antoine

Kirby Armstrong

Jordan Backman

Daniel Bacskai

Carter Bailey

Omar Barbee, Jr.

Olivia Bass

Nicolas Batista

Ryan Beckham

Titus Best, Jr.

Matthew Bolduc

Joshua Boozer

Stephen Brown

Sean Bushong

Shelby Carter

Ethan Center

Cesar Chavez

Christopher Cheadle

Tori Christmas

Gabriel Contino

Rilee Cook

Mitchell Corley

Jalen Coston

Alison Coyle

Dejah Crumbly

Riley Daniels

Caitlyn Davis

William Driver

Trevor Dunbar

Katherine Duncan

Aubrey Ehmann

Benjamin Eisenhauer

Marissa Encarnacion

Gabrielle Falvo

Connor Fortier

Chyann Fox

Samuel Funk

Juan Garcia

Nicholas Garza

Zachary Givler

Melodie Godin

Megan Goldberg

Cala Gonzales

Dallon Gonzales

Andrew Goodwin-Underwood

Jacob Goya

Amber Grable

Katie Graham

Janey Greenberg

Antonio Grubbs, Jr.

Isaac Harper

Nicol Hartwell

Kaitlyn Haverty

Nykeria Hawkins

Christopher Hernandez

Jordan Holifield

John Hollis

Sofia Housel

Kale Hynes

Tariq Jackson

Hanna Johnson

Leigh Johnson

Brandon Jones

Anthony Jordan

Miguel King

Anna Koselke

Kiana Kron

Jay Lane

Claire Legault

Parker Little

 

 Sean Loeben

James Lynch

Chloe Martin

Katherina Martin

Catherine Massie

Kaylee McGlasson

Ashley McKinney

Hannah McLamb

Lexington McLellan

Scarlett Messer

Astrid Metcalf

Rhiannon Mitchell

Autumn Mogavero

Sydney Moose

Aleska Morales

Jonathan Moreno

Hadley Morris

Kate Morrow

Lily Mott

Jacob Murphy

Timothy Nerad

Derek Ng

Susanna Ortiz

Loran Oswalt

Noah Otts

Jacob Panunzi

Jonathan Parsons

Eli Perez

Isaac Perez

Yariel Perez

Tristen Phelps

Isaiah Phillips

Jodie Portelli

Wyatt Putnam

Karissa Quinn

Ruben Ramos

Sydnee Ramsey

Joseph Rice

Jesus Rivera

Sadie Rodriguez

Rosario Rosales, III

Micah Sabb

Garcelle Sampson

Jeannine Schmidt

Nigel Scott

Alissa Shay

Branum Sherrill

Cole Sherrill

Zachary Simanski

Latrell Simon

Rosa Singerman

Gabriel Smallwood-Alling

Alexandra Smith

Miriam”,”Smith

Sarah Steers

Justin Stitzel

Michael Stuber

Domin Sweet

Bradley Taylor

Nawal Thomas

Sara Tingey

Isabella Trautmann

Camerin Tuchtenhagen

Reagan Turbak

Kalen Tuttle

Dakota Tyner

Katherine Viana

Ysabelle Villones

Nicholas Voyce

Ian Vrooman

Gabrielle Watson

Zachary Watson

Shailar Webber

Kevin Wentland

Samuel Wertz

Daniel Wetlesen

Gwyneth Jones—Certificate of Completion

The Stuttgart High School graduating class of 2017, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany. Photo by Rotary Photos