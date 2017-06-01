Watch the SHS graduating class of 2017 LIVE

Congratulations are in order for the new graduating class of Stuttgart High School senior students. For the first time in Stuttgart, family members and friends stateside and abroad can view a live stream of the Senior Awards Ceremony from the school’s auditorium, and High School Graduation.
For those unable to attend the ceremony in person in Stuttgart, Germany, the school will host a live broadcast for viewers at home. Tune in Central European Time (CET) to be a part of the program and watch loved ones of Stuttgart High School walk the stage for their awards and diploma.
Senior Awards Ceremony
The broadcast is scheduled from 9:30-11 a.m. CET on June 2.
Note: Best viewed using a Chrome internet browser.
Web Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WLi3Hzr9Ti4
Share with your family and friends stateside for viewing.
Graduation
The broadcast will begin prior to 7 p.m. CET on June 7.
Note: Best viewed using a Chrome internet browser.
Web Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RmfAPi_xDTM
The full list of students graduating are as follows in alphabetical order by last name:
Stuttgart HS Class of 2017 Graduates
|Kira Adams
Harrison Aiton
Kiara Ali
Tatiana Alvarez
Meaghan Ambelang
Crystal Andres
Valen Antoine
Kirby Armstrong
Jordan Backman
Daniel Bacskai
Carter Bailey
Omar Barbee, Jr.
Olivia Bass
Nicolas Batista
Ryan Beckham
Titus Best, Jr.
Matthew Bolduc
Joshua Boozer
Stephen Brown
Sean Bushong
Shelby Carter
Ethan Center
Cesar Chavez
Christopher Cheadle
Tori Christmas
Gabriel Contino
Rilee Cook
Mitchell Corley
Jalen Coston
Alison Coyle
Dejah Crumbly
Riley Daniels
Caitlyn Davis
William Driver
Trevor Dunbar
Katherine Duncan
Aubrey Ehmann
Benjamin Eisenhauer
Marissa Encarnacion
Gabrielle Falvo
Connor Fortier
Chyann Fox
Samuel Funk
Juan Garcia
Nicholas Garza
Zachary Givler
Melodie Godin
Megan Goldberg
Cala Gonzales
Dallon Gonzales
Andrew Goodwin-Underwood
Jacob Goya
Amber Grable
Katie Graham
Janey Greenberg
Antonio Grubbs, Jr.
Isaac Harper
Nicol Hartwell
Kaitlyn Haverty
Nykeria Hawkins
Christopher Hernandez
Jordan Holifield
John Hollis
Sofia Housel
Kale Hynes
Tariq Jackson
Hanna Johnson
Leigh Johnson
Brandon Jones
Anthony Jordan
Miguel King
Anna Koselke
Kiana Kron
Jay Lane
Claire Legault
Parker Little
|Sean Loeben
James Lynch
Chloe Martin
Katherina Martin
Catherine Massie
Kaylee McGlasson
Ashley McKinney
Hannah McLamb
Lexington McLellan
Scarlett Messer
Astrid Metcalf
Rhiannon Mitchell
Autumn Mogavero
Sydney Moose
Aleska Morales
Jonathan Moreno
Hadley Morris
Kate Morrow
Lily Mott
Jacob Murphy
Timothy Nerad
Derek Ng
Susanna Ortiz
Loran Oswalt
Noah Otts
Jacob Panunzi
Jonathan Parsons
Eli Perez
Isaac Perez
Yariel Perez
Tristen Phelps
Isaiah Phillips
Jodie Portelli
Wyatt Putnam
Karissa Quinn
Ruben Ramos
Sydnee Ramsey
Joseph Rice
Jesus Rivera
Sadie Rodriguez
Rosario Rosales, III
Micah Sabb
Garcelle Sampson
Jeannine Schmidt
Nigel Scott
Alissa Shay
Branum Sherrill
Cole Sherrill
Zachary Simanski
Latrell Simon
Rosa Singerman
Gabriel Smallwood-Alling
Alexandra Smith
Miriam”,”Smith
Sarah Steers
Justin Stitzel
Michael Stuber
Domin Sweet
Bradley Taylor
Nawal Thomas
Sara Tingey
Isabella Trautmann
Camerin Tuchtenhagen
Reagan Turbak
Kalen Tuttle
Dakota Tyner
Katherine Viana
Ysabelle Villones
Nicholas Voyce
Ian Vrooman
Gabrielle Watson
Zachary Watson
Shailar Webber
Kevin Wentland
Samuel Wertz
Daniel Wetlesen
Gwyneth Jones—Certificate of Completion