Watch the SHS graduating class of 2017 LIVE

Congratulations are in order for the new graduating class of Stuttgart High School senior students. For the first time in Stuttgart, family members and friends stateside and abroad can view a live stream of the Senior Awards Ceremony from the school’s auditorium, and High School Graduation.

For those unable to attend the ceremony in person in Stuttgart, Germany, the school will host a live broadcast for viewers at home. Tune in Central European Time (CET) to be a part of the program and watch loved ones of Stuttgart High School walk the stage for their awards and diploma.

Senior Awards Ceremony

The broadcast is scheduled from 9:30-11 a.m. CET on June 2.

Note: Best viewed using a Chrome internet browser.

Web Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WLi3Hzr9Ti4

Share with your family and friends stateside for viewing.

Graduation

The broadcast will begin prior to 7 p.m. CET on June 7.

Note: Best viewed using a Chrome internet browser.

Web Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RmfAPi_xDTM

The full list of students graduating are as follows in alphabetical order by last name:

Stuttgart HS Class of 2017 Graduates

