Installation Voting Assistance Officer

Some states have extended their voter registration deadlines. Florida voters can now register through October 18, 2016. Some states also allow voters to register up through November 8, 2016 (the date of the election).

Visit www.fvap.gov for details or contact the Stuttgart Voting Assistance Office located in Building 2913, Room 114 on Panzer Kaserne, DSN: 431-2865/civ. 07031-15-2865 or email usarmy.stuttgart.imcom-europe.list.vote-stuttgart@mail.mil to check whether their deadline has been extended.