Volunteers Needed May 10: Garrison Focus Group

Stuttgart military community members are invited to a Garrison Customer Communication Focus Group, May 10 at 9:30 a.m. in Building 2949 on Panzer Kaserne.

All ID cardholders (military, civilian, dependents and contractors) are invited to volunteer to attend the round table discussion.

The garrison is looking for input on how information is communicated: Do you use Facebook, the garrison websites, AFN, social media, ICE comments etc.

Customer feedback can help change, create and improve communication across our installations for personnel and families of all service branches. Input will be used to review our communication products, frequency and methods at any stage living in Stuttgart, from in to out processing.

RSVP to attend by emailing: usagstuttgart@gmail.com.