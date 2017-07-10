Vigils scheduled near Patch Barracks gate July 30-31

Vigils are scheduled to be held near the main gate at Patch Barracks; July 30 at 4 p.m. and July 31 at 11 a.m. Approximately 5-15 people will participate. The German Peace Society – United War Resistors, will conduct night prayer vigils.

Police will be present to maintain order; however, it is recommended to avoid the area whenever possible and be mindful of the increased risk of disturbances from the event. All personnel and family members should exercise heightened vigilance and awareness, especially in and around the area.