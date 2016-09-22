By Randi K. Law

Veterans of Foreign Wars

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation are teaming up, Oct. 5, to provide career-seeking service members, veterans and their spouses the opportunity to connect with job openings being offered by some of the top names in the hospitality industry.

The VFW Virtual Career Fair will run from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. EDT, and will feature available opportunities with BJ’s Restaurants, Ecolab, Hyatt, Sodexo, and Sysco, all companies with a history of commitment to hiring America’s service members and veterans.

Participants are strongly encouraged to preregister for the event at http://www.vfwvirtual.com/registration.

“We’re pleased to join together with the NRAEF on this large-scale hiring initiative,” said VFW National Commander Brian Duffy, a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired UPS assistant chief pilot. “In today’s competitive job market, the VFW is dedicated to providing every possible opportunity for our service members, veterans and their spouses to succeed in their careers. VFW Virtual Career Fairs help bridge the gap between America’s top-tier military and veteran candidates and the industry leaders dedicated to hiring them.”

Founded in 1987, the NRAEF is the philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association. The NRAEF impacts the prosperity of the restaurant industry by developing a stronger workforce and building the next generation of industry leaders. The foundation’s educational initiatives provide culinary, management, food safety and employability skills training to build a pipeline of talent for the growing industry.

“The NRAEF is honored to partner with the VFW on this initiative,” said Rob Gifford, executive vice president of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. “More than 250,000 military veterans are currently employed in the restaurant industry, and the number of employment opportunities is projected to increase in the next five years. These veterans have dedicated their lives to fight for the freedoms we enjoy daily. Having the chance to give back by connecting them with new careers through top-notch industry employers honors NRAEF’s commitment to support America’s service men and women.”

The October 5 hospitality-focused event will seek candidates to fill a myriad of opportunities in the industry, ranging from front of the house and back of the house restaurant positions, to those involving administrative, food services, culinary, facilities management, environmental services, housekeeping, construction, clinical health management and many more. All companies are nationwide and offer an array of opportunities that only large, multi-million dollar corporations can.

While preregistering for the event is preferred, participants may register at the time of, and during the event.

ABOUT THE VFW:

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans organization. Founded in 1899 and chartered by Congress in 1936, the VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. With nearly 1.7 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in more than 6,600 Posts worldwide, the nonprofit veterans service organization is proud to proclaim “NO ONE DOES MORE FOR VETERANS” than the VFW, which is dedicated to veterans’ service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs. For more information or to join, visit www.vfw.org.