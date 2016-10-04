Stuttgart Customs Field Office

U.S. Forces Customs-Europe can no longer issue permits to transfer a vehicle to a non-ID card holders (Form 550-175B) unless members have a clean title/registration from the Vehicle Registration Office and permission to sell from the bank.

Permissions to sell the vehicle from a lien holder will no longer be accepted.

Visit the Vehicle Registration Office to take out the lien and clear the title first in order to obtain a Permit to Transfer document from the Customs Office.