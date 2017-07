Due to yearly revision on brake test equipment, the Privately Owned Vehicle (POV) Inspection Station, Building 2903 on Panzer Kaserne, will provide limited services only on Aug. 2 and 7.

To make an appointment for vehicle inspections online, visit https://army.deps.mil/army/cmds/imcom_eur-usag/stuttgart/DES/law/vehicle-reg/default.aspx (CAC only, select email cert.)

Questions? Contact the Maintenance Manager, Base Support Operations Maintenance Division (BASOPS MD), DSN 475-7277